 Variety show featuring Korea's presidential candidates goes viral before Election Day
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 15:26
The three major presidential candidates appear on the “Study King Jin Genuis” YouTube channel. From left: Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party, Kim Moon-soo of the conservative Power People Party and Lee Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A series of YouTube videos featuring the top three Korean presidential candidates has racked up millions of views during the past week.
 
The “Study King Jin Genius” channel, operated by television personality Hong Jin-kyung, hosted Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP), Kim Moon-soo of the conservative Power People Party and Lee Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party in three separate 20-something-minute talk show episodes on Wednesday, as well as a teaser on May 26. 
 

Kim’s video has since accumulated more than 2.2 million views as of press time, with Lee Jae-myung's at 1.7 million and Lee Jun-seok's at 1.1 million. The 85-second teaser video has racked up more than 1.2 million views.
 
Hong says in the teaser video that she will ask “impactful” questions, “since the people of Korea have very limited time in choosing the next president.”
 
The “Study King Jin Genuis” YouTube channel, operated by television personality Hong Jin-kyung [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Such questions ranged from “When was your last kiss?” to “What are three policies you would most want to pursue if you became president?”
 
When asked the former question, Lee Jae-myung laughed and asked, “Who would tell you that?”
 
“I mean, I still kiss every day these days,” Kim said.
 
Lee Jun-seok, the only candidate of the three who is not married, laughed awkwardly and looked down at the floor.
 
In response the latter question, candidates mentioned giving new parents 100 million won ($72,490) every time they give birth, cracking down on inconsiderate driving and prioritizing math education.
 
“Study King Jin Genius” has 1.78 million subscribers and has featured celebrities such as Jennie, Ko So-young and Han Ga-in in a variety show format that incorporates educational elements.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags presidential election youtube 홍진경 hong jin-kyung

