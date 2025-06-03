Yoon votes for replacement
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 20:47
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee arrive at a polling station at Wonmyong Elementary School in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on the morning of June 3 to cast their ballots in the 21st presidential election. The former president stayed silent when asked by reporters whether he would like to apologize to the people for causing the snap presidential election while heading to the polling station. [JANG JIN YOUNG]
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
