 ‘Done voting’: Actor Park Bo-young casts her ballot in presidential election
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 18:11
Actor Park Bo-young confirmed on social media that she voted in the 21st presidential election on Tuesday with this Instagram Story. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Park Bo-young confirmed on social media that she voted in the 21st presidential election on Tuesday.
 
The star of the Netflix drama series “Daily Dose of Sunshine” (2023) posted an Instagram Story in which she holds up an illustration of two bears, along with the official voting stamp and text that reads: “Where were you? I voted. Done voting in the 21st presidential election.”
 
Park is noted for her roles in films “Scandal Makers” (2008), “A Werewolf Boy” (2012) and television series including tvN’s “Oh My Ghost” (2015), JTBC’s “Strong Girl Bong-soon” (2017) and Disney+’s “Light Shop” (2024).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
