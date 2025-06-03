 Fire breaks out at garment factory in Sindang-dong, 1 reportedly dead
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 10:34 Updated: 03 Jun. 2025, 10:55
 
A fire broke out at a garment factory in Sindang-dong, central Seoul, on Tuesday morning.
 
The fire started at around 9:35 a.m. on the second floor of a five-story building in Sindang-dong. One woman has died and one woman has been injured, according to authorities.
 

Seven have been rescued.
 
Fire authorities issued a Level 1 response alert at 9:41 a.m. Fifteen vehicles and 55 firefighters have been dispatched to the scene and are working to extinguish the fire as of press time.


Updated, June 3: Details about the fire added.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
