'If even one person had been near': Colleagues demand accountability for power plant worker's death
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 18:17
The death of Kim Choong-hyun, a 50-year-old subcontractor at Taean Thermal Power Plant, has reignited national outrage over Korea’s persistent industrial safety failures and the use of subcontractors in hazardous roles.
Kim died while working alone at the plant, raising immediate questions about staffing shortages, safety violations and potential breaches of laws enacted after similar tragedies — most notably the 2018 death of Kim Yong-gyun, a young subcontractor whose fatal accident led to sweeping legal reforms.
At 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the mourning hall at Taean Funeral Hall in South Chungcheong was filled with grief. Kim’s mother, too distraught to stand, clutched her son’s portrait in silence as co-workers tearfully paid their respects. Kim was remembered by colleagues as a dependable technician who “endured grueling labor in a small workspace.”
She could not stand to greet the mourners and instead wiped away tears with her handkerchief. When her son’s colleagues came to pay respects, she could not lift her head.
The second of three brothers, Kim was known for being conscientious at work.
Colleagues said he had earned their trust. Those who worked with him remembered him as “more meticulous than anyone,” and “a skilled technician, unmatched on the shop floor when it came to shelving.”
“To honor the deceased and comfort his grieving family, we need a thorough investigation, an apology from the company and punishment for those responsible,” they said.
Just a short walk away, at 1 p.m., the a countermeasure committee held a news conference outside Korea Western Power’s main gate. Labor advocates, grieving colleagues and political figures demanded a full investigation, an apology and accountability.
Kwon Young-guk, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Labor Party, attended the news conference to mourn Kim’s passing and offer condolences to his family.
“If even one person had been nearby, someone could have pressed the emergency stop button and saved his life,” the committee said. “Despite promises made after the death of Kim Yong-gyun, the outsourcing of risk and the reduction of maintenance personnel have led to another tragedy.
“Six years have passed since fellow worker Kim Yong-gyun died, but nothing has changed. Another worker has died while working alone, caught in a machine. Kim had been working for a second-tier subcontractor and, due to the plant’s closure, had been dealing with a severe crew shortage.
Kwon stressed the need to investigate whether the two-person team rule was followed and whether Korea Western Power, the principal contractor, and Korea Plant Service & Engineering (KPS), the subcontractor, had fulfilled their managerial and safety responsibilities.
“In 2018, we changed two laws — the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Serious Accidents Punishment Act — following the sacrifice of Kim Yong-gyun,” said Kwon. “Both laws hold the principal contractor accountable, so the truth must be fully uncovered and those responsible held accountable.”
Kim Mi-sook, head of the Kim Yong-gyun Foundation, began her remarks by recalling the trauma of losing her son in 2018.
“The wails of the family today felt like mine. How long will we continue to shift the blame for accidents onto workers?” she said, urging Korea Western Power and KPS to take responsibility.
Kim Young-hoon, head of the nonregular workers’ union at KPS, remembered Kim Choong-hyun as someone who “endured grueling labor in a small workspace.”
“His death was a painful one. He should have become a permanent worker long ago, but he had to endure for years,” he said.
Police summoned officials from Korea Power O&M, Kim’s employer, KPS and Korea Western Power on Monday for questioning to determine the cause of the accident.
They are also reviewing work logs and manuals secured from the site to check whether Kim followed proper safety procedures.
Police also summoned the site manager who reported the incident as a witness.
The Ministry of Employment and Labor announced that it is investigating possible violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.
“We obtained CCTV footage and relevant documents from the site immediately after the accident,” a police official said. “We will conduct a thorough investigation to clarify the circumstances of the incident.
“An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine the exact cause of death.”
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, meanwhile, called for a full investigation.
“Authorities must clearly identify the cause and assign responsibility,” he said. “If any illegal activity is found, those responsible must be held accountable.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN JIN-HO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)