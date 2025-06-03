Korea flying blind against hyperaggressive strep strain
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 17:05
A dangerously virulent strain of Group A Streptococcus — known for triggering everything from sore throats to fatal toxic shock — is raising alarm in Korea among infectious disease experts. Yet despite mounting global concern and local evidence of a mutated, deadlier version, the country still lacks a national system to monitor or track its spread.
The discovery of the M1UK strain, a hyperaggressive variant that has driven outbreaks in Britain, Canada and Japan, has prompted renewed calls for urgent government action. Researchers warn that without a centralized surveillance system, Korea is flying blind.
“This infection is associated with high mortality and severe complications, yet we don’t even have clear data on its prevalence in Korea,” said Prof. Lee Hyun-ju of Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, who led a recent study on invasive Group A Strep infections for the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). “A national monitoring system is essential to identify outbreaks early and protect public health, especially for high-risk populations.”
Lee's team documented 383 confirmed invasive cases over the past decade — a number almost certainly underreported due to the country’s lack of mandatory case registration. Of those cases, 14.4 percent resulted in death, while 11.7 percent left patients with permanent complications. One in four patients required ICU care, and a small but significant number underwent amputations.
Children accounted for 16.7 percent of infections, while the vast majority affected adults. Nearly half of the patients required surgery.
Countries such as the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and Japan operate comprehensive national surveillance systems for the strep strain. These systems register every case and monitor for outbreak variants in real time.
Korea, however, has no such framework in place. As a result, public health authorities lack accurate data on infection scale, outbreak trends and risk factors. In a survey conducted by Lee’s team, 85.4 percent of medical experts said surveillance is necessary for scarlet fever, while 70.7 percent supported full-scale monitoring for invasive infections and toxic shock syndrome.
Lee's team also emphasized the need for laboratory-based surveillance.
The Korean government is now considering classifying the strep infection as a National Notifiable Infectious Disease. If implemented, hospitals would be required to report cases, enabling nationwide tracking and faster public health responses.
Lee’s team has proposed a surveillance model that includes establishing a nationwide monitoring network, facilitating interhospital collaboration and developing standardized reporting tools.
Experts caution that the strep infection should no longer be considered rare. While it typically causes common throat infections, it can lead to sepsis, necrotizing fasciitis and toxic shock syndrome if it enters the bloodstream or muscle tissue.
Public awareness is also vital. Individuals experiencing sudden high fever, sore throat, chills, muscle pain, skin rashes, pain or swelling at wound sites, or overall fatigue are urged to seek immediate medical attention for accurate diagnosis and treatment.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
