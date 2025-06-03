Man who allegedly drove car into sea, killing family, says financial hardship behind act
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 16:10
A man in his 40s who drove a car into the sea, killing his wife and two high school-aged sons, told police he committed the act due to financial hardship.
According to Gwangju Bukbu Police Precinct on Tuesday, the 49-year-old suspect, surnamed Ji, stated during questioning that he “drove into the sea with the family in the car but got out,” and that he “intended to die together with them” because he was struggling with his finances.
Ji has refused to answer any further questions. Police have yet to confirm any concrete evidence of severe debt or financial distress.
Ji is suspected of driving his car into the sea at 1:12 a.m. Sunday from Jindo Port in Imhoe-myeon in Jindo, South Jeolla, killing his wife, a 49-year-old woman, and his two sons, aged 19 and 17.
A construction site laborer, Ji had been living in a one-room apartment in Buk District, Gwangju, with his family. Authorities confirmed he was not receiving basic livelihood benefits.
The vehicle was found at 8:07 p.m. Monday, about 30 meters (98 feet) from Jindo Port, with three bodies inside. The driver’s and front passenger’s windows were open.
Ji is believed to have escaped the vehicle and swum ashore. He fled the scene without calling for help and traveled to Gwangju with the assistance of an acquaintance.
He was apprehended around 44 hours later at 9:09 p.m. Monday near Yangdong Market in Seo District, Gwangju.
The investigation began after a teacher reported one of Ji’s sons absent from school and unreachable, prompting concerns for his safety.
Police are questioning the acquaintance who drove Ji to Gwangju and are working to determine the precise cause of death for the three victims. Authorities are also considering charging Ji with murder.
