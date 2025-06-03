New car registration goes mobile in Korea from June 9
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 13:00
Korean drivers will be able to register newly purchased vehicles starting June 9 using smartphones and tablets — a process that has previously required either an in-person visit or access to a personal computer.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Korea Transportation Safety Authority said on Tuesday that they will launch a next-generation vehicle information management system that integrates previously separate online platforms “Car 365” and “Public Portal."
The new system combines the two platforms under the unified name “Car 365” and shifts operations to a cloud-based infrastructure, aiming to improve stability and user convenience.
Mobile access is one of the key upgrades.
Attempting to use “Car 365” via mobile devices like smartphones or tablets previously would not open the service window. The update will allow users to access and complete registration tasks directly from mobile devices.
The new platform also supports login through mobile phone verification and simplified authentication methods, in addition to the standard public certificate.
Users can make payments for registration-related fees using credit cards or mobile payment systems.
“We introduced electronic forms to eliminate the need to fill out paper documents like power of attorney and transfer certificates,” an official from the Korea Transportation Safety Authority said. “We also linked administrative data automatically to reduce unnecessary document submissions.”
Users will be able to receive 10 types of official documents, including vehicle registration certificates, in their digital document wallets.
Other documents are the basic vehicle registration ledger, detailed vehicle registration ledger, certificate of vehicle deregistration, certificate of use report for two-wheeled vehicles, certificate of discontinuation of use for two-wheeled vehicles, construction equipment registration certificate, tower crane registration certificate, basic construction equipment registration ledger and detailed construction equipment registration ledger.
“We began pilot operations and prelaunch training for local government officials in late April,” said Bae So-myeong, director of automobile operation and insurance at the Land Ministry. “We will do our best to continue upgrading the system and improve user satisfaction.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KANG KAP-SAENG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)