Rain calls on Koreans to vote via Instagram

Singer Rain asked fans to vote for the 21st presidential election on Tuesday.
The singer-actor posted an Instagram Story featuring his hand in a fist stamped with the official voting mark and the captions, “Let’s vote” and “Let’s fly, Korea!!!”
Rain, whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon, is known for hit songs like “How to Avoid the Sun” (2003), “Love Song” (2010), “Hip Song” (2010) and “Gang” (2017). He has also starred in drama series such as SBS’s “My Lovely Girl” (2014) and Tving’s “Ghost Doctor” (2022) and films like “Ninja Assassin” (2009).
