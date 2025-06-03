 Roads set to close in Seoul for inauguration of Korea's 21st president on Wednesday
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 15:27
Ahead of the inauguration of Korea’s 21st president, security agents conduct a motorcade drill at the Presidential Security Service’s Protection and Safety Training Center in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on May 27. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Some roads in Seoul will be closed at designated times on Wednesday due to the inauguration ceremony of Korea’s 21st president at the National Assembly, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced on Tuesday.
 
In the morning, certain sections of Hyeonchung-ro and Nodeul-ro in central Seoul will be closed to traffic. In the afternoon, parts of Gukhoe-daero in western Seoul will be restricted.
 

The agency said 535 officers will be deployed to manage traffic and minimize disruptions.
 
Real-time traffic updates will be provided via roadside electronic signboards and traffic radio broadcasts.
 
Police advised drivers to check the road closures in advance and take alternative routes if travel is unavoidable.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
