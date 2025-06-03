 Voter in 70s dies after fainting at polling place in Incheon
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 19:44
A voter casts their ballot at a polling station in Namdong District, Incheon, for the 21st presidential election on June 3. [YONHAP]

A woman in her 70s died after fainting while casting her ballot for the 21st presidential election in Incheon on Tuesday, according to the Incheon Fire Department the same day.
 
The woman reportedly lost consciousness at 9:59 a.m. at a polling station in Seonhak-dong, Yeonsu District. The fire department received a report via the 119 emergency hotline that the woman was “faintly breathing while groaning.”
 

The woman was in a state of cardiac arrest and rushed to the hospital, but was soon declared dead while undergoing treatment.
 
The fire department did not state the exact reasons for her death and is confirming the details.
 
There were 46 reports to the 112 police hotline related to the election in Incheon from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. These included 13 cases of disruptions at voting polls, two cases of transportation inconveniences and 31 others.
 
An election official in his 30s was rushed to the hospital at 1:10 p.m. in Bupyeong District, Incheon, after complaining of dizziness. Police were also dispatched to a polling station in Jung District, Incheon, at 2:27 p.m. after receiving a report that a vehicle was blocking a wheelchair ramp.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
Voter in 70s dies after fainting at polling place in Incheon

