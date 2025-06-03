 When life gives you an election: IU encourages fans to vote
When life gives you an election: IU encourages fans to vote

Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 18:11
Singer IU poses next to a sign at a voting station on May 29. [IU]

Singer and actor IU encouraged fans to vote in the 21st presidential election on Tuesday via an online fan community platform.
 
“Good morning, today is voting day,” the post read. “Don’t forget to cast your valuable vote.”
 
The star of Netflix’s “When Life Gives You Tangerines” said Friday that she had already cast her ballot during the early voting period on Thursday. She posted a selfie at a polling station, wearing a bucket hat and a plaid shirt in neutral colors on Friday.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
