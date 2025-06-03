 Worker in 80s killed after being hit by tanker truck in North Jeolla
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 17:15
A first responder stands by an ambulance parked at the entrance of an emergency room of a university hospital in Daejeon on April 17. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A worker in his 80s was killed after being struck by a tanker truck while participating in a senior employment program in North Jeolla.
 
The accident occurred at around 9:10 a.m. on Monday near an auto repair shop in Gochang County, North Jeolla, where the man was clearing weeds, according to the Gochang Police Precinct on Tuesday. He was run over by a 28-ton tanker truck that was entering the shop.
 

The man sustained severe injuries to his legs and other parts of his body and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
 
Authorities confirmed that the victim had been participating in a senior employment project operated by the Gochang Senior Club, a local organization that runs government-funded programs for senior residents.
 
Police suspect the accident occurred because the tanker driver failed to notice the man while entering the premises to inspect the vehicle. An investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the incident.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
