Tuesday's fortune: Harmony, heart and quiet wins
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 East
🔹 People are meant to live together—value harmony.
🔹 You may be shown respect or honored.
🔹 A lucky day may unfold before you.
🔹 News or outcomes you've awaited may arrive.
🔹 Gains may outweigh losses today.
🔹 Say "yes" more than "no."
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Generosity 🧭 South
🔹 With age comes the need for grace.
🔹 Eat well and don't dwell on worries.
🔹 Spend time with books or the news.
🔹 Don’t just speak—put things in writing.
🔹 Enjoy tea or a meal with someone.
🔹 Wear a brimmed hat if going outside.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Outflow 💪 Caution ❤️ Encounters 🧭 West
🔹 No parent ever wins over their child.
🔹 Don’t expect or hope too much.
🔹 Let go of what won’t work.
🔹 Sometimes the answer is right under your nose.
🔹 People may hold clashing perspectives.
🔹 Whites and pale tones suit you today.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average 💪 Caution ❤️ Frustration 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid crowded places.
🔹 Stay in the background and don’t meddle.
🔹 Limit unnecessary interactions.
🔹 Unexpected disruptions may arise.
🔹 Respect boundaries—don’t overstep.
🔹 Stay low-key and guard your thoughts.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ ♥ Grim 🧭 North
🔹 People matter more than possessions.
🔹 Don’t be swayed by sentiment.
🔹 A peaceful home starts with respect for your partner.
🔹 Even if smitten, act with care.
🔹 Married? Baby-making energy is strong.
🔹 Don’t misread a friendly smile.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Happy 🧭 Northeast
🔹 Just being alive is a joy in itself.
🔹 Today is the best day—always.
🔹 Find joy in small, certain pleasures.
🔹 Fortune may align with your goals.
🔹 You may do what you love and do it well.
🔹 Capture precious moments with a photo.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Passion 🧭 West
🔹 A healthy body and mind are your greatest assets.
🔹 Don't let age define your life.
🔹 Live with pride and confidence.
🔹 You may juggle many tasks at once.
🔹 Don’t delay today’s responsibilities.
🔹 Passion is a hallmark of youth.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Generosity 🧭 North
🔹 Learning never stops, no matter your age.
🔹 Get familiar with phones or the internet.
🔹 Don’t assume you’re the only one who can do it.
🔹 Focus on growing the pie, not splitting it.
🔹 Offer help—and accept it too.
🔹 You may find yourself spending money today.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Jealousy 🧭 West
🔹 Similarities may be deceiving—discern wisely.
🔹 Many branches mean more wind—and more fruit.
🔹 A bit of competition can be healthy.
🔹 Don’t boast or get cocky—stay humble.
🔹 Turn competition into opportunity.
🔹 Envy is a losing game.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Good 💪 Strong ❤️ Unity 🧭 West
🔹 You may become the mental anchor of your family.
🔹 Two is better than one—three even better.
🔹 Unity and harmony bring success.
🔹 Teamwork beats solo efforts today.
🔹 Grow together through mutual support.
🔹 Your social life may thrive.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Generosity 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t cling or insist too much.
🔹 Life is fundamentally the same for all.
🔹 Let go to make room for something new.
🔹 Match your tone with your seniors.
🔹 Seek growth over gain.
🔹 Pay attention to your appearance.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady 💪 Good ❤️ Joyful 🧭 East
🔹 Enjoy spending—it may bring delight.
🔹 You may forget your age and feel young.
🔹 You could be lucky with food today.
🔹 Favorable money energy surrounds you.
🔹 Expect a bright, invigorating day.
🔹 A great day to study or manage finances.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)