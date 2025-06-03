 Shigeo Nagashima, known in Japan as 'Mr. Pro Baseball,' dies at 89
Shigeo Nagashima, known in Japan as 'Mr. Pro Baseball,' dies at 89

Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 15:28
A person reads an extra edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reporting that Shigeo Nagashima passed away June 3, in Tokyo. Nagashima, who was known in Japan as “Mr. Pro Baseball” in Japan and was one of the most famous people in the country during his playing days, has died. He was 89. [AP/YONHAP]

Shigeo Nagashima, who was known in Japan as “Mr. Pro Baseball” and was one of the most famous people in the country during his playing days, has died. He was 89.
 
His death was confirmed Tuesday by the Yomiuri Giants, the team he helped make famous and eventually managed.
 

Related Article

His passing was also announced in special extra editions of newspapers that were handed out on street corners in a throwback to the way news was historically distributed.
 
He was famous in a period before Japanese players like Ichiro Suzuki and Shohei Ohtani began to star in North American MLB.
 
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Nagashima “gave bright dreams and hopes to the society.”
 
Nagashima helped lead the Giants as they won nine straight Japan Series titles — the country's counterpart to the World Series — from 1965 through 1973.
 
His equally famous teammate was Sadaharu Oh, who hit 868 home runs in his career.
 
A person is interviewed as he reads an extra edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reporting that Shigeo Nagashima passed away June 3, in Tokyo. Nagashima, who was known in Japan as “Mr. Pro Baseball” in Japan and was one of the most famous people in the country during his playing days, has died. He was 89. [AP/YONHAP]

Nagashima played third base, finished with a .305 batting average, had 2,471 hits, 1,522 RBIs and 444 home runs.
 
He played for 17 seasons and retired in 1974, then returned to manage the Giants in 1975 through 1980. He was fired after the 1980 season when the Giants failed to win the Japan Series during his stint.
 
He returned to the dugout in 1993 and led the Giants to the Japan Series title in 1994 with Hideki Matsui, who eventually joined the New York Yankees. He also won the championship in 2000.
 
He was to set to manage Japan in the 2004 Athens Olympics, but had a stroke a few months before that left him partially paralyzed and unable to participate.

