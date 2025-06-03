Son Heung-min's conspicuous absence from Tottenham kit launch fuels Saudi transfer talk
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 21:34
Son Heung-min's absence from Tottenham Hotspur’s 2025-26 kit launch is fueling growing speculation that the club captain may be heading for a blockbuster move to Saudi Arabia.
Tottenham unveiled its new home kit on Tuesday through official channels — but Son, the face of the club for nearly a decade, was nowhere to be seen. It’s the first time the Korean star has been left out of the main promotional rollout, sparking questions about his future.
British outlet “Tottenham Hotspur News” reported that Son effectively said his goodbyes after the UEFA Europa League final, and the club has since begun restructuring its roster, according to the report.
Son, 32, joined Tottenham in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen and has played with the club for nearly 10 seasons. In 2023, he became the club captain — the first Asian player to hold the position.
However, his performance declined in recent seasons, scoring only seven goals across 30 league matches. He was also excluded from the starting lineup in the Europa League final due to lingering injury issues.
Now, the Saudi Pro League appears to be circling.
Al Ittihad offered Son a staggering 25.3 million pounds ($32.4 million) annual deal last year, and with Saudi Arabia’s transfer window set to open on July 20, formal negotiations are expected to resume. The league has already lured major stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema — and Son would be a major coup.
Tottenham has yet to comment on Son’s omission or his transfer status.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)