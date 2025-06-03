 Australian woman accused of triple mushroom murders breaks down in court
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Australian woman accused of triple mushroom murders breaks down in court

Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 14:55
Erin Patterson, the woman accused of serving her ex-husband's family poisonous mushrooms, is photographed in Melbourne, Australia, on April 15. [AP/YONHAP]

Erin Patterson, the woman accused of serving her ex-husband's family poisonous mushrooms, is photographed in Melbourne, Australia, on April 15. [AP/YONHAP]

An Australian woman accused of murdering three of her estranged husband's elderly relatives with a meal laced with poisonous mushrooms wept as she was questioned over expletive-laden messages about the victims on Tuesday, in a case that has captivated the country.
 
Erin Patterson, 50, is charged with the July 2023 murders of her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, father-in-law Donald Patterson and Gail's sister, Heather Wilkinson, along with the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, Heather's husband.
 

Related Article

The prosecution alleges she knowingly served the guests Beef Wellington that contained lethal death cap mushrooms at her home in Leongatha, a town of around 6,000 people some 135 km (84 miles) from Melbourne.
 
Patterson denies the charges, with her defense saying the deaths were a “terrible accident.” She faces a life sentence if found guilty.
 
Appearing as a witness for her own defense, Erin Patterson was questioned on Tuesday by her barrister Colin Mandy about a series of expletive-laden messages sent to friends regarding the Patterson family.
 
The court previously heard the relationship between the accused and her estranged husband, Simon Patterson, deteriorated shortly before the alleged murders due to a disagreement over child support.
 
“I wish I'd never said it. I feel ashamed for saying it and I wish that the family didn't have to hear that I said that,” she said of the messages, that the court has previously heard in the prosecution's case.
 
“I was really frustrated with Simon but it wasn't Don and Gail's fault,” she told the court through tears.
 
A handout sketch received from the Supreme Court of Victoria on April 29, shows Erin Patterson, an Australian woman accused of murdering three people with a toxic mushroom-laced beef Wellington, as she faces trial in a case that has grabbed global attention. [AFP/YONHAP]

A handout sketch received from the Supreme Court of Victoria on April 29, shows Erin Patterson, an Australian woman accused of murdering three people with a toxic mushroom-laced beef Wellington, as she faces trial in a case that has grabbed global attention. [AFP/YONHAP]

Erin Patterson is the first witness for the defense after the prosecution rested its case on Monday, following a month of evidence from witnesses, including relatives and medical, forensic and mushroom experts.
 
The accused began her testimony on Monday afternoon. It is unknown how long she will give evidence for or whether she will be cross-examined by the prosecution.
 
The trial, which began on April 29, has seen intense interest from Australian and international media, with podcasters, journalists and documentary-makers descending on the town of Morwell, around two hours east of Melbourne, where the trial is being held.
 
State broadcaster ABC's daily podcast about proceedings is currently the most popular in the country, with two others also high in the charts.
 
The trial continues.

Reuters
tags Australian Mushroom Murder

More in World

Xu Qiliang, former top Chinese general, dies at 75

Australian woman accused of triple mushroom murders breaks down in court

Dozens of inmates escape Pakistani jail after earthquakes, says minister

Gold retreats from near four-week peak as dollar ticks up

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Related Stories

Man gets 12 years for beating 11-year-old son to death over homework

What to know about the Menendez brothers' lives and what lies ahead

Alleged Australian mushroom murderer faked cancer diagnosis to lure victims, prosecutors claim

Rini to hold first solo concert in Seoul

Imagine if Messi coached Ronaldo: Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray team up at the Australian Open
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)