Trump asked Japan to help with Golden Dome missile shield, Nikkei reports

Tourists told to heed warnings after Etna eruption

U.S. travelers slow to book summer getaways amid discount hunting

Blue tie, red tie: Four months in, Trump swaps out White House portrait

Related Stories

The Trumpification of American policy

Anti-Trump protesters rally in New York, Washington and elsewhere across the country

Seoul prepares calm response after U.S. court blocks Trump's reciprocal tariffs

Trade minister meets with U.S. counterpart seeking to 'nullify tariffs as a whole'

Trump cohort doubles down on criticisms of Ukraine's Zelensky