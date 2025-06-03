Blue tie, red tie: Four months in, Trump swaps out White House portrait
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 21:34
For the first time in more than four months, the official portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump has been updated — and it’s already drawing attention for what it includes and what it omits.
CBS News reported Monday that the White House had hung up a new photo, taken by chief White House photographer Daniel Torok, to replace the original that was released shortly before Trump’s inauguration in January.
Though the overall tone remains formal and composed, the updated image makes several key shifts in presentation.
Trump now dons a bold red tie against a deep dark background, replacing the original blue tie and brighter setting. The new portrait also trades the flat, shadow-free lighting of the previous version for a more dramatic interplay of light and shadow, giving the image a subtly sculpted feel.
One of the most notable differences: The U.S. flag is gone. The background of the original, which subtly emphasized patriotism, has been removed in favor of a minimalistic composition.
Although Trump's expression remains mostly neutral, some have described the new portrait as giving off a slightly softer impression.
The first portrait drew comparisons to a mug shot, particularly after Trump was indicted in Georgia last year on charges of attempting to overturn the 2023 presidential election results. In that photo, Trump gazed directly at the camera with his head slightly lowered.
CBS reported that the White House plans to replace all existing portraits of Trump in federal buildings and offices with the updated version. However, it did not disclose the reason for the change.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
