 Dozens of inmates escape Pakistani jail after earthquakes, says minister
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Dozens of inmates escape Pakistani jail after earthquakes, says minister

Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 14:55
Residents and members of the media examine a building damaged by a suspected Indian missile attack near Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, on May 7. [AP/YONHAP]

Residents and members of the media examine a building damaged by a suspected Indian missile attack near Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, on May 7. [AP/YONHAP]

Dozens of prisoners escaped from a jail in the Pakistan city of Karachi late on Monday night, a provincial law minister said.
 
The jail break occurred after several earthquakes caused panic among the prisoners, the minister, Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, told reporters outside Malir prison.
 

Related Article

His comments were carried live on TV news channels on Tuesday.
 
Lanjar said 46 of the escapees had been captured, but he did not say how many prisoners had escaped.
 
The prison break was one of the largest ever in Pakistan, he said.
 
 

 

Reuters
tags Pakistan Jailbreak

More in World

Xu Qiliang, former top Chinese general, dies at 75

Australian woman accused of triple mushroom murders breaks down in court

Dozens of inmates escape Pakistani jail after earthquakes, says minister

Gold retreats from near four-week peak as dollar ticks up

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Related Stories

Cultural connectedness

Korean student dies from dengue fever in Pakistan

India fires missiles into Pakistani territory in response to Kashmir militant attack

Trump’s mediation offer renews focus on Kashmir after India-Pakistan clash risked broader war

Pakistan National Day
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)