Dozens of inmates escape Pakistani jail after earthquakes, says minister
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 14:55
The jail break occurred after several earthquakes caused panic among the prisoners, the minister, Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, told reporters outside Malir prison.
His comments were carried live on TV news channels on Tuesday.
Lanjar said 46 of the escapees had been captured, but he did not say how many prisoners had escaped.
The prison break was one of the largest ever in Pakistan, he said.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
