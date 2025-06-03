 Trump asked Japan to help with Golden Dome missile shield, Nikkei reports
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 20:19
U.S. President Donald Trump makes an announcement regarding the Golden Dome missile defense shield next to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on May 20. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed cooperating with Japan on developing technology for his planned Golden Dome missile defence shield during a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba this month, the Nikkei reported.
 
The two countries are expected to work together on systems to intercept incoming threats, and Tokyo’s participation could serve as a bargaining chip for it to win concessions in ongoing tariff negotiations with Washington, the paper said, without citing its sources.
 

Trump this month said he had selected a design for the planned $175 billion defence shield and appointed U.S. Space Force General Michael Guetlein to head the project, which he wants to complete by the end of his term in 2029. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the Golden Dome could cost $831 billion over two decades.
 
Japan and the United States have previously collaborated on ballistic missile defence, including the joint development of an interceptor capable of striking warheads in space.

