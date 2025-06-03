 Two Japanese men killed in China after business dispute: Report
Published: 03 Jun. 2025, 11:47
Japan's flag flutters in the wind on the Bank of Japan head office building in Tokyo on May 1. [AFP/YONHAP]

Two Japanese men were killed in Dalian, a city in northeastern China, and a suspect has been detained, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday, citing the Japanese embassy in China.
 
Chinese police notified the Japanese consulate in Shenyang on May 25 about the killings, saying they resulted from a business dispute between acquaintances, the report said. 
 

 

