미국발 중국산 인버터 조사 ‘나비효과’… 한국 정부도 실태 점검 돌입
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 10:39
Korea assessing China-made solar inverters after U.S. probe over undefined devices
미국발 중국산 인버터 조사 ‘나비효과’… 한국 정부도 실태 점검 돌입
Korea JoongAng Daily 3면 기사
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Korea is taking concrete steps to assess the potential security risks posed by China-made inverters, key in solar panels and batteries, following the launch of a probe into the devices in the United States after some unexplained communication components were found inside.
take concrete step: 구체적인 조치에 나서다
security: 보안
component: 부품
미국에서 일부 중국산 인버터 안에서 제품 설명서에 기재되지 않은 통신 부품이 발견돼 조사가 시작된 가운데, 한국도 태양광 패널과 배터리의 핵심 부품인 중국산 인버터가 초래할 수 있는 보안 위험을 평가하기 위한 구체적인 조치에 나섰다.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday it held a meeting last week with major domestic solar firms, including Hanwha Qcells, Hyundai Energy Solutions and Hyosung Heavy Industries, to review the current status of solar inverter deployment in the country and possible expected threats.
status: 현황
deployment: 이용
threat: 위협
산업통상자원부는 월요일 (5월 26일) 한화큐셀, 현대에너지솔루션, 효성중공업 등 주요 국내 태양광 기업과 지난주 회의를 열고 국내에서 중국산 인버터의 이용 현황과 잠재적 위협을 점검했다고 밝혔다.
"The meeting aimed to gather industry input on potential cybersecurity risks associated with solar inverters," the Industry Ministry said, adding that it currently has "no plans to conduct a comprehensive investigation into all inverters" distributed domestically.
aim to: ~을/를 목표로 하다
input: 의견, 조언
associated with: ~와/과 관련된
comprehensive investigation: 전수조사
산업부는 “이번 회의는 태양광 인버터와 관련된 사이버 보안 위험에 대한 업계 의견을 수렴하기 위한 것”이라며 “현재는 국내에 유통 중인 모든 인버터를 대상으로 한 전수조사를 실시할 계획은 없다”고 덧붙였다.
Solar inverters, often referred to as the “brains” of solar power systems, convert direct current electricity generated by solar panels into alternating current electricity for use in homes, factories and the national grid. Without an inverter, the electricity produced by solar panels cannot be converted into a usable form for residential or commercial purposes.
convert A into B: A를 B로 바꾸다
direct current: 직류
alternating current: 교류
grid: 전력망
태양광 인버터는 태양광 발전 시스템의 ‘두뇌’로 불리며, 태양광 패널에서 생성된 직류 전기를 가정, 공장, 국가 전력망에서 사용할 수 있는 교류 전기로 변환하는 역할을 한다. 인버터가 없으면 태양광으로 생산한 전기를 주거용이나 상업용 전기로 사용할 수 없다.
Inverters include remote access capabilities to enable updates and maintenance, and they are also used in a range of appliances, including wind turbines, batteries, heat pumps and vehicle chargers.
remote access: 원격 접속
a range of: 다양한
인버터는 업데이트와 유지보수를 위한 원격 접속 기능을 포함하고 있으며, 풍력 터빈, 배터리, 히트펌프, 차량 충전기 등 다양한 기기에도 사용된다.
Up to 95 percent of inverters available in Korea are made in China, but they are shipped to Korea and sold under the brands of domestic companies.
up to: ~이상
be shipped to: ~로 선적되다
한국에서 유통되는 인버터의 95%이상은 중국산으로 한국으로 선적된 뒤 국내 기업 브랜드 제품으로 판매된다.
Korean companies strongly argue that they have found no signs of security concerns so far.
국내 기업들은 지금까지 보안 문제는 확인되지 않았다고 강하게 주장하고 있다.
"There have been no confirmed cases of suspicious equipment being found in inverters," a spokesperson for Hanwha Qcells told the Korea JoongAng Daily. "China-made inverters are cost-effective with reliable quality, while domestic capabilities in inverter manufacturing remain limited, with few local companies involved in production."
suspicious: 의심스러운
cost-effective: 가격 경쟁력이 있는
reliable: 신뢰할 수 있는
capabilities: 역량
한화큐셀 관계자는 “인버터에서 의심스러운 장비가 발견돼 확인된 사례는 현재까지 없다”며 “중국산 인버터는 가격 경쟁력이 있고 품질도 신뢰할 수 있으며, 국내의 인버터 제조 역량은 제한적이고 생산에 참여하는 업체도 많지 않다”고 말했다.
Reuters on May 14 reported that the U.S. Department of Energy detected unexplained communication components inside China-made inverters that were not listed in product documents. The report said the rogue components “provide additional, undocumented communication channels that could allow firewalls to be circumvented remotely, with potentially catastrophic consequences,” citing two unnamed sources from the Energy Department.
detect: 발견하다, 포착하다
rogue: 비정상적인, 악성의
circumvent: 우회하다
catastrophic: 치명적인, 파괴적인
로이터는 5월 14일 미국 에너지부가 중국산 인버터 내부에서 제품 설명서에 명시되지 않은 통신 부품을 발견했다고 보도했다. 이에 따르면 비정상적인 부품은 방화벽을 원격으로 우회할 수 있는 문서화되지 않은 추가적인 통신 경로를 제공할 수 있어 치명적인 결과로 이어질 수 있다고 익명의 에너지부 관계자 두 명을 인용해 전했다.
WRITTEN BY SARAH CHEA AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)