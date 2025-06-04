 Airbnb invites guests to 'Experience' more, Seventeen event leads way
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Airbnb invites guests to 'Experience' more, Seventeen event leads way

Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 18:52 Updated: 04 Jun. 2025, 19:33
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, seventh from left, poses with boy band Seventeen ahead of the Seventeen’s 10th Anniversary experience in Yongsan District, central Seoul. [NEWS1]

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, seventh from left, poses with boy band Seventeen ahead of the Seventeen’s 10th Anniversary experience in Yongsan District, central Seoul. [NEWS1]

 
Airbnb wants to be more than just an accommodation booking service: they want people to order room service, have spa treatments and hire personal photographers. They even want K-pop bands to use Airbnb to meet their fans. 
 
Boy band Seventeen and 60 of its lucky fans were the first to experience it firsthand on Wednesday through Seventeen’s 10th Anniversary experience. 
 
“What we are doing with Experiences is it allows fans to get much, much closer to their artist and to the performers that they follow,” Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said during a media event on Wednesday, ahead of the Seventeen Airbnb Experience which will be held same day in Yongsan District, central Seoul. Chesky said one of his bucket list items for his trip to Korea was to meet Seventeen, as the band has been in multiple partnerships with the company.
 
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky during Wednesday's media session in Yongsan District, central Seoul [CHO YONG-JUN]

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky during Wednesday's media session in Yongsan District, central Seoul [CHO YONG-JUN]

 
Airbnb announced a set of changes during its Airbnb 2025 Summer Release, which introduced Airbnb Services, an on-demand service within the Airbnb app that lets users hire chefs, photographers, makeup artists and massage professionals to their Airbnb. The company also revamped Airbnb Experiences, which usually offered services walking tours and tour guides, to have Airbnb-approved premium experiences, under the name Airbnb Original.
 
Seventeen’s 10th Anniversary experience is Airbnb’s most special event, dubbed a once-in-a-lifetime event. Other events include experiences hosted by singer Megan Thee Stallion and Sabrina Carpenter in the United States.
 
While Seventeen won’t be offering any overnight stays or breakfast at the event, 60 lucky fans will be given the opportunity to customize their own Seventeen baseball jacket, see Seventeen’s costumes, record songs for the members of the boy band to listen to and join for an exclusive fan meet-and-greet-like event where Seventeen will share stories and take group photos with the fans.


A recording booth at the Seventeen’s 10th Anniversary experience in Yongsan District, central Seoul [CHO YONG-JUN]

A recording booth at the Seventeen’s 10th Anniversary experience in Yongsan District, central Seoul [CHO YONG-JUN]

 
The venue — perhaps to maintain exclusivity — will not be opened to the public and will be demolished after the event.
 
Chesky shared that he had been in an Airbnb Experience in France, where the architect who was involved in the restoration of the Notre-Dame was hosting a tour, and a how to make ramen experience in Japan, hosted by a Michelin star chef.
 
“Travel is really about memories and your memories are formed through the experiences that you have,” he said.
 
During his two-night visit to Korea, Chesky stayed at an Airbnb hanok  — or traditional Korean housing. Airbnb hosts in Korea are required to have a registration from the government to operate in the country.
 
“It was one of the coolest Airbnbs I’ve ever stayed at and I’ve stayed in like hundreds of them,” he said. “It felt really traditional and yet really comfortable and pretty luxurious.” 
 
 
Entrance to Seventeen’s 10th Anniversary experience in Yongsan District, central Seoul [CHO YONG-JUN]

Entrance to Seventeen’s 10th Anniversary experience in Yongsan District, central Seoul [CHO YONG-JUN]


BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags Airbnb

More in Industry

Shinsegae to expand Chicor to high-traffic areas of Seoul on K-beauty trend

Airbnb invites guests to 'Experience' more, Seventeen event leads way

Czech supreme court lifts block on KHNP's nuclear plant deal

Nuclear crossroads under Lee Jae-myung: A slow fade or qualitative leap?

Korea Inc. calls on new president to foster business-friendly environment in face of crisis

Related Stories

Hangeoleum model compromise is achieved for minbak

Seventeen to host a special Airbnb night with 60 fans for 10th anniversary

Korea Airbnb utility dispute leaves owner $637 poorer

Airbnb recreates Seventeen’s music video set as fan accommodation, available for 17,000 won per night

Police grill daughter of ex-President Moon over illegal accommodation allegations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)