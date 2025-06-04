Amcham chairman congratulates Lee Jae-myung on becoming president
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 15:03 Updated: 04 Jun. 2025, 15:47
- KIM JU-YEON
The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) on Wednesday congratulated President Lee Jae-myung on his election win and reaffirmed its commitment to act as a bridge between the two countries as Lee gears up to enter tariff talks with the Donald Trump administration.
“On behalf of the U.S. business community, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to President Lee Jae-myung," Amcham Chairman and CEO James Kim said through a statement.
“His leadership and vision come at a pivotal moment for Korea, and I’m truly excited about the opportunity to work closely with him and his administration to further deepen the U.S.-Korea economic partnership,” he said.
The Amcham head recounted his encounters with Lee — including working on a deal to expand cloud infrastructure and software for venture businesses in Seongnam, Gyeonggi; discussing potential LNG collaborations with Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy; meeting with an Amcham delegation to attract foreign investment to Korea.
“Through every encounter, I’ve come away with the same impression: he is a real visionary,” Kim said. “His forward-thinking mindset, openness to innovation, and steadfast commitment to enhancing Korea’s global competitiveness have always stood out.”
“I’m confident that under his leadership, Korea will continue to lead globally in technology, innovation and sustainable growth.”
The business lobby also expressed anticipation for what Lee’s presidency would mean for Korea’s high-tech industries and green development. Lee promised during his campaign trail to stimulate the AI, chip and defense industries for Asia’s fourth-largest economy, including the creation of a 100 trillion won ($72.6 billion) AI fund.
The nonpartisan, nonpolitical business lobby also said it will work closely with the new administration to ensure the success of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2025 Summit, set to take place in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, in October.
The Amcham chairman serves as a member of the organizing committee, chaired by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, to invite CEOs of global companies and cooperate with the government, local authorities as well as corporate executives to advance strategic initiatives.
