Czech supreme court lifts block on KHNP's nuclear plant deal

The Supreme Administrative Court of the Czech Republic lifted a lower court's injunction that had temporarily blocked the country from signing a contract with a Korean consortium led by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) for the construction of new nuclear units at the Dukovany nuclear power plant.KHNP and Elektrarna Dukovany II (EDU II), a subsidiary of Czech state-run utility CEZ, initially planned to sign the final contract for an estimated 26 trillion won ($18.6 billion) project on May 7.The deal was derailed, however, when French energy firm EDF, who had bid against the KHNP-led consortium for the project and lost, challenged CEZ's selection process in a regional court. A day before the scheduled signing ceremony, the court issued a preliminary injunction halting the finalizing of the contract until it could rule on EDF's suit. EDU II and KHNP appealed the regional court's decision.EDF has also filed a complaint with the European Union claiming that KHNP violated its Foreign Subsidies Regulation. The EU is currently reviewing whether to launch an investigation.