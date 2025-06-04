 Gov't to offer $21.2 million for R&D projects in future mobility sector
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 10:17
The photo shows LG Electronics’ telematics system, which features advanced technologies including V2X solutions. [NEWS1]

The Seoul government will provide more than 30 billion won ($21.2 million) for research and development (R&D) projects aimed at developing core technologies in the future mobility sector, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Wednesday.
 
The government will offer up to 34.1 billion won in support funds to some 30 R&D projects on developing environmentally friendly and autonomous driving vehicle technologies, according to the Industry Ministry.
 

The projects will also include developing electronic and battery control devices for hydrogen and EV and high-performance chips for software-defined vehicles, as well as AI models for self-driving cars.
 
The ministry said it will work to boost the competitiveness of the Korean automotive industry amid trade uncertainty sparked by U.S. tariff measures and the global economic slowdown.
 
 

Yonhap
