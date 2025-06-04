Samsung Electronics teases new foldable smartphone ahead of July unpacking event

Samsung Electronics released a teaser for its upcoming foldable smartphone Wednesday, promising wider screens and higher-performance cameras.In a short video posted on its official Newsroom site, the company showcased a smartphone folding in half like a book, hinting at the next evolution of its foldable lineup.Samsung Electronics highlighted increasing consumer demand for larger screens, enhanced cameras and advanced AI features."The demand is clear — an Ultra-experience that goes beyond a simple list of upgraded features in a smaller and more portable form factor," the company said."With industry-leading hardware, cutting-edge performance and seamless AI integration optimized for the foldable format, it's what users have come to expect from Galaxy Ultra."The Galaxy Ultra represents the premium tier of Samsung Electronics' flagship smartphone lineup.Samsung is expected to unveil the latest models in its foldable series — the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — at its summer Galaxy Unpacked event, slated for July in New York.Yonhap