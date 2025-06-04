U.S. sales of Hyundai, Kia cars up 6.4 percent in May amid tariff woes

Hyundai Motor and its smaller affiliate Kia said Wednesday their combined vehicle sales in the United States rose 6.4 percent in May from a year earlier, although growth slowed compared with the previous month amid ongoing tariff concerns.The two carmakers sold a total of 163,528 vehicles in the United States last month, up from 153,641 units a year ago, according to company sales data.Hyundai's sales rose 8 percent on-year to 84,521 units from 78,485, while Kia's climbed 5.1 percent to 79,007 units from 75,156.Sales figures for Hyundai do not include its independent luxury brand, Genesis.The two companies had recorded a double-digit on-year sales growth in the world's largest automotive market in April.Hyundai said its growth in May was driven by solid demand for the Elantra compact car, as well as the Tucson and Santa Fe sport utility vehicles (SUVs)."Kia's diverse powertrain lineup, including internal combustion engines, hybrids and EVs, combined with strong demand for the Telluride and Sportage SUVs, the Carnival minivan and K4 sedan, have been key drivers of the company's continued sales growth," Eric Watson, vice president of sales operations at Kia America, said in a press release.From January to May, the Korean carmakers sold a combined 722,234 vehicles in the U.S. market, more than double the 353,720 units sold over the same period last year, the data showed.Yonhap