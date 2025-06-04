Soak up the vibe as you sip on specials at this Gwangjang Market Starbucks
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 07:00
Just when you thought the more-than-a-century-old Gwangjang Market couldn’t get any busier or trendier, Starbucks found a way in.
The coffee giant’s latest branch opened on May 29 inside the market in central Seoul, marking its 12th store in Korea that offers a unique, specialized concept — and only the second located within a traditional marketplace. The first of its type opened in December 2022 at Gyeongdong Market in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul.
This one is far from ordinary — and that’s exactly the point.
Walk through the bustling, narrow alleys of Gwangjang Market, past sizzling hotteok (sweet pancake) stands with long lines and shoppers hunched over plates of bindaetteok (mungbean fritters) and gimbap (seaweed rice roll). After a few more turns, a green Starbucks sign guides you out of the sensory overload and into a moment of calm — home to the brand’s newest store.
Instead of the usual floor-to-ceiling glass and minimalist decorations, you’re first greeted by an open bar tucked beneath a redbrick staircase, where cold brew, iced coffee and freshly brewed drip coffee are served to-go. A handful of small orange stools are arranged out front, offering a rare, quiet perch to sip your drink while still soaking in the energy of the market — a rare adaptation by the U.S. coffee franchise, at least in Korea.
Climb the spiral staircase above and you’ll arrive in a sun-drenched space that feels like a thoughtfully curated designer cafe — just on a much larger scale. The main room curves in a semicircle, with one wall decorated with hand-drawn sketches of Gwangjang Market. The space is nearly full, with people studying on laptops, reading books, chatting with companions or simply taking a break from shopping.
This main area leads into three side rooms, each featuring art installations made of traditional Korean textiles: nobang (organza) and mosi (ramie fabric), known for their translucent, breathable textures. While Gwangjang Market is best known for its street food, its second floor still operates as a wholesale textile market — a legacy reflected in the store’s design.
These colorful fabrics, along with vintage-style Korean signage, plaques and market-inspired iron gates placed throughout the store, were designed to evoke nostalgia for the market’s history among older visitors while offering a fresh and engaging experience for younger and international customers, according to Starbucks. And it seemed to be working. Older visitors were seen admiring the heritage-inspired touches, while younger guests snapped photos beneath the flowing fabric.
The most popular seats are by the oversize windows overlooking the market below, allowing one to stay connected to the vibrant energy outside while still enjoying a moment of calm inside the cafe.
After managing to snag one of those coveted window seats, I made my way to the counter to try the Golden Mandarin Hop Fizzio, a fizzy, tangerine-flavored drink exclusive to this location. Around me, Japanese tourists chatted excitedly over the menu. One ahead in line said she had come specifically after reading online about the new Starbucks opening inside the market.
I had also hoped to try the Gwangjang-only desserts — the Fabric Shaped Strawberry Crepe, styled like a folded piece of fine fabric, and the Thread Baumkuchen, designed to resemble a carefully wound bundle of thread from a traditional hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) shop — but both had already sold out. On the other side of the register, hanbok-clad Bearista key chains — another store-exclusive — were dangling from hooks, catching the eyes of a few curious travelers.
The Fizzio itself was cool and refreshing — nicely balanced, not too sour or too sweet — and pleasant to sip while gazing out at the market, though not quite special enough to justify the 8,500 won ($6.20) price.
One more staircase leads to the rooftop, where nearly every seat was taken on a breezy summer night. The outdoor terrace, bordered by warm red brick and strung with hanging lights, offered a peaceful escape above the market — so serene it felt like an entirely different spot tucked away in a quiet neighborhood. One wall read “Starbucks” in Korean, marking the photo zone where a few visitors took turns snapping pictures.
But this branch isn’t just about aesthetics and coffee. As Starbucks Korea’s 10th Community Store, 300 won from every purchase goes toward a fund supporting the revitalization of Gwangjang Market.
With space for around 250 guests, the cafe is open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
