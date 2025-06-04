'Memento mori': A nation at a crossroads (KOR)

By drawing from an iconic parable and a modernist stage masterpiece, one might find an uncanny parallel to Korea’s fractured political reality. German playwright Bertolt Brecht’s “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” (1944), a reinterpretation of the biblical Judgment of Solomon, offers a haunting allegory for our times.In the Old Testament, King Solomon resolves a dispute between two women claiming to be the mother of the same child. His command to cut the child in two exposes the true mother — the one who relinquishes her claim to save the child’s life. In Brecht’s adaptation, the conflict is not between two biological claimants but between the child’s birth mother, the wife of a military governor, and a servant named Grusha who has raised the boy during wartime. The judge ultimately awards custody to Grusha, valuing compassion and care over bloodlines.Brecht, having witnessed the destruction of war and the rise of fascism, envisioned a new moral order rooted in responsibility rather than privilege. For him, love and sacrifice mattered more than legal or biological claims.What judgment would Solomon or Brecht render if they were to examine Korea’s current political theater?The presidential election followed a period of extraordinary national turmoil. The country, shaken by the imposition of martial law and its aftermath, was thrust into a vote whose urgency and unpredictability exposed deep divisions. The outcome, though decisive, offered no sense of honor or renewal. Instead, it revealed the extent to which public discourse has been reduced to a pit of mutual distrust, immorality and ideological vendettas.Despite the remarkable economic and democratic strides Korea has made since colonization and war, this election has made clear that such progress has not healed the nation’s political fractures. The cost of polarization is on full display, and it is a loss for everyone.“Memento mori” — remember you will die. In ancient Rome, generals returning from victory parades were accompanied by a slave whose job was to whisper this sobering phrase. Today, the victors of Korea’s election would do well to heed that warning. Humility, not triumphalism, is what the country needs.Yet already, familiar patterns emerge. People line up to curry favor with the new power, and factions begin redrawing their battle lines. If the past is any guide, the cycle of division will continue. So again: memento mori.20세기 연극의 흐름을 바꾸었던 극작가 브레히트의 희곡 중 ‘코카서스의 백묵원’이라는 작품이 있다. 솔로몬 왕의 재판이나 그와 유사한 동양의 ‘회란기’를 비튼 작품이다.구약에 나오는 솔로몬 왕의 재판은 두 여자가 한 아이를 놓고 자기 자식이라고 싸우는 내용이다. 솔로몬은 칼로 아이를 나눠 가지라고 명한 뒤, 차마 아이를 죽일까 자식을 포기하는 여자를 친모로 판정하였다.반면 ‘코카서스의 백묵원’에서는 아이의 양육권을 두고 친모인 총독의 부인과 아이를 기른 하녀 그루쉐가 싸운다. 결과는 친모가 아닌 양모 그루쉐의 승리. 전쟁과 파시즘이라는 광기에 찬 역사를 겪은 브레히트에겐 생물학적 혈통보다 아이를 진심으로 사랑하고 건강하게 키워낼 모성이 훨씬 더 중요했다.우리는 어떤가. 한 아이를 두고 싸우는 두 여자처럼 대권을 놓고 진보와 보수가 격렬하게 대립했다. 이런 대한민국으로 솔로몬 왕이나 브레히트가 온다면, 그들은 과연 누구의 손을 들어줄까.전 국민이 홍역을 치르듯 계엄과 그 이후를 겪었고 선거를 치렀다. 당락은 결정되었지만 이것은 영광의 출발도 명예로운 승리도 아니다. 지난 세기 식민지와 전쟁을 겪었지만 허리띠를 졸라매고 달려온 대한민국의 눈부신 발전이, 실은 편을 가른 채 불신과 부도덕과 증오로 얼룩진 투견판이었음을 만천하에 드러낸 패자밖에 없는 결과다.메멘토 모리. 과거 로마의 장군들은 전쟁에서 승리하고 돌아오는 시가행진 때 노예를 시켜 메멘토 모리, “네가 죽을 것을 기억하라”고 외치도록 했다고 한다. 부디 승리자가 오만을 내려놓기 바란다. 대한민국의 현재 상황에 대해 우리 모두 진심으로 부끄러워하고 미래를 위해 각성해야 한다.그러나 새롭게 들어서는 권력 앞에 또 얼마나 많은 사람들이 줄을 서고 분열에 매진할 것인가. 메멘토 모리!