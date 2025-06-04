Boy band Xdinary Heroes to hold 'summer special' concert
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 13:05
Boy band Xdinary Heroes will hold a "summer special" concert titled "The Xcape" from July 4 to 6, JYP Entertainment said Wednesday.
The band's agency said that Xdinary Heroes will perform for three days at the Handball Gymnasium in Olympic Park, Songpa District, southern Seoul.
Its world tour, "Beautiful Mind," which kicked off at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Songpa District, southern Seoul, from May 2 to 5, continues with solo concerts in various parts of the world, including Kuala Lumpur and Taipei.
The band is scheduled to appear at Lollapalooza Chicago on July 31.
Xdinary Heroes debuted in December 2021. Its six members are bassist Jooyeon, drummer Gunil, vocalist Jungsu, guitarists Gaon and Jun Han and O.de on keyboards. Its name, Xdinary Heroes, is short for "extraordinary heroes," symbolizing that anyone can be a hero.
