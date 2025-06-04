Girl group XG named new Coca-Cola advertising model
Girl group XG is the new advertising model for Coca-Cola Japan, agency XGALX said Wednesday.
The group is set to perform at the brand’s upcoming Coca-Cola Limited Live event on Oct. 11 and 12 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.
XG’s song “Million Places,” which was released on May 14, was also used in a Coca-Cola commercial. The group is expected to perform the song at the event.
XG debuted in 2022 with seven Japanese members: Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Juria, Cocona, Maya and Harvey. The group has released songs such as “Shooting Star” (2023), “Winter Without You” (2023), “Woke Up” (2024) and “Is This Love.”
The group recently performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.
