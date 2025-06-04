New K-pop group Uspeer on its global dreams: 'I want to perform at Coachella'
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 19:03
- SHIN HA-NEE
Rookie girl group Uspeer, now standing at the starting line, is ready to sprint forward into the K-pop scene. Though their debut single, “Speed Zone,” just dropped Tuesday, the members are already eyeing Coachella, Billboard charts and global prizes.
“Our first goal is to make people aware of our name,” said group leader Yeowon during a news conference in western Seoul on Wednesday.
Uspeer's debut single “Speed Zone” includes its lead track, “Zoom,” and a B-side, “Telepathy.” “Zoom” is an electro hip-hop song with an addictive hook, portraying the explosive energy of dashing forward.
The name of the group — which includes Soee, Chaena, Daon, Sian, Seoyu, Roa and Yeowon — is pronounced “yu-speer” and combines the English word “us” and a Scottish term “speer,” meaning to inquire or to ask. The name represents a promise to seek truth, understand the world and create a better future, according to Uspeer's agency, WM Entertainment.
The group’s concept is themed around a sporty, energetic aesthetic, with Yeowon referred to as the captain. “We like to think of ourselves as a sports team, and each of us players for the team,” said the captain, who happens to have trained in taekwondo for eight years.
“We’re ready to launch from the start line,” said Daon.
The seven members have various dreams for the future.
“We want to take first place at the weekly music shows and win rookie of the year awards at award ceremonies,” said Yeowon.
“I really hope our name appears on the Billboard charts someday,” said Daon. “And someday, I want to perform at Coachella, my dream stage.”
But the artists share one hope in common: As the first girl group to debut under WM Entertainment since Oh My Girl’s launch in 2015, they're eager to make those who paved the way for them proud.
“We hope to become the pride of WM Entertainment, and juniors who can make our seniors proud,” Chaena said.
“The goal is to become the pillar of WM Entertainment,” the singer declared with a voice full of a rookie’s enthusiasm.
