 Rosé, Jin joined by Baekhyun on Billboard charts
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 19:04
Concept image for Rosé's single "APT." (2024), featuring Bruno Mars [THE BLACK LABEL]

A number of K-pop artists continue to secure positions on major Billboard charts this week, including Rosé of Blackpink, Jin of BTS and Baekhyun of EXO.
 
For the week of June 7, Rosé’s global hit single “APT.” (2024) remains on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for 32 weeks straight, sitting at No. 22. The song climbed six ranks from last week. 
 

BTS member Jin [BIGHIT MUSIC]

EXO's Baekhyun [INB100]

The Blackpink member’s first solo album “rosie” (2024) is No. 168 on the Billboard 200 albums chart as well, since previously peaking at No. 3.
 
Jin’s second solo EP, “Echo,” released on May 16, is No. 122 on the Billboard 200 chart, which also peaked at No. 3 the previous week.
 
A newcomer on the chart was Baekhyun, whose fifth solo EP “Essence of Reverie” appeared at No. 121. The EP was released on May 19.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
