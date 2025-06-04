 Pianist Cho Seong-jin to perform Ravel's complete solo piano works in concert
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Music & Performance

print dictionary print

Pianist Cho Seong-jin to perform Ravel's complete solo piano works in concert

Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 19:06
The cover of pianist Cho Seong-jin's album ″Ravel: The Complete Solo Piano Works″ [UNIVERSAL MUSIC]

The cover of pianist Cho Seong-jin's album ″Ravel: The Complete Solo Piano Works″ [UNIVERSAL MUSIC]

 
Pianist Cho Seong-jin is set to hold a concert on French composer Maurice Ravel’s (1875-1937) complete piano works at the Aram Nuri Arts Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on July 1.
 
The Goyang concert is an addition to Cho’s upcoming nationwide tour of Incheon, Seoul, Seongnam, Daegu, Gimhae, Daejeon and Cheonan, which is scheduled to begin on June 12 at the Arts Center Incheon.
 

Related Article

The tour follows the release of the star pianist’s latest album, “Ravel: The Complete Solo Piano Works and Concertos,” on May 2. The album celebrates the 150th anniversary of Ravel’s birth.
 
Cho had already performed the album overseas in Europe and North America since January, including in New York, Los Angeles, Berlin and Hamburg.
 
“This was the first time I recorded an entire body of work by one composer,” Cho said in a statement. “I spent six days recording and I now feel like I understand Ravel’s music on a much deeper level. It’s like I can envision the entire spectrum of his music.”
 
Tickets for Cho’s Goyang recital go on sale beginning Thursday, with prices ranging from 60,000 won ($44) and 130,000 won.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags cho seong-jin piano

More in Music & Performance

Pianist Cho Seong-jin to perform Ravel's complete solo piano works in concert

Korean musical 'Maybe Happy Ending' wins 6 categories at Annual Drama Desk Awards in U.S.

Band Nah singer reverses on apology for sexual harassment

Rising star Park Sue-ye takes 1st prize at XIII International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition

Cheonan city, Independence Hall of Korea to host K-Culture Expo

Related Stories

2021 Aug. 17 Ticket

Korean pianist Cho Seong-jin performs with Berlin Philharmonic in Seoul

Star pianist Cho Seong-jin's Korean tour is canceled

Ex-heartthrob Lim Dong-hyek matures as a pianist

Cho Jae-hyuck - pianist, organist and mechanic

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)