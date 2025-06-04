Pianist Cho Seong-jin to perform Ravel's complete solo piano works in concert
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 19:06
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Pianist Cho Seong-jin is set to hold a concert on French composer Maurice Ravel’s (1875-1937) complete piano works at the Aram Nuri Arts Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on July 1.
The Goyang concert is an addition to Cho’s upcoming nationwide tour of Incheon, Seoul, Seongnam, Daegu, Gimhae, Daejeon and Cheonan, which is scheduled to begin on June 12 at the Arts Center Incheon.
The tour follows the release of the star pianist’s latest album, “Ravel: The Complete Solo Piano Works and Concertos,” on May 2. The album celebrates the 150th anniversary of Ravel’s birth.
Cho had already performed the album overseas in Europe and North America since January, including in New York, Los Angeles, Berlin and Hamburg.
“This was the first time I recorded an entire body of work by one composer,” Cho said in a statement. “I spent six days recording and I now feel like I understand Ravel’s music on a much deeper level. It’s like I can envision the entire spectrum of his music.”
Tickets for Cho’s Goyang recital go on sale beginning Thursday, with prices ranging from 60,000 won ($44) and 130,000 won.
