A divided nation awaits a president of unity

As of 10 p.m. on June 3, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung appears poised to become Korea’s next president. The former factory worker, who narrowly lost the last presidential race by just 0.73 percentage points, has now secured the public’s mandate. While Lee’s background suggests a deep understanding of ordinary people’s struggles, his path to power has been far from smooth, having included legal challenges along the way.But there is little time for celebration. With no transition team in place, Lee is to be sworn in on June 4 and immediately assume presidential duties in the midst of multiple crises. Foreign policy, national security and the economy are all under strain.Since U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, Korea’s diplomatic landscape has become more precarious. Washington’s increasingly rigid stance on China has complicated Seoul’s strategic flexibility. Speculation regarding a potential reduction of U.S. troops in Korea, coupled with growing pressure to increase defense cost-sharing, adds to the burden. Meanwhile, as North Korean forces gain modern warfare experience through ties with Russia, strengthening the U.S.-Korea-Japan security alliance has become a top priority.Economic concerns are equally urgent. Exports are reeling under Trump-era tariffs, and sluggish domestic demand has yet to recover. The political paralysis following the declaration of martial law six months ago left Korea without a coherent strategy for trade negotiations or economic recovery. While candidates campaigned on stimulus packages to revive the economy, the country’s swelling national debt casts a shadow on such plans. Korea’s ambitions in artificial intelligence are promising, but supporting infrastructure such as energy supply remains underdeveloped.Above all, the most corrosive affliction is social polarization. The campaign devolved into negativity and personal attacks, leaving little space for meaningful policy debate. Now, the new president must confront the deep wounds left by a campaign defined by division.Previous presidents have pledged unity in their inaugural addresses but failed to move beyond rhetoric. Though they vowed to serve even those who did not support them, few escaped the pull of their core base. Lee must not repeat this pattern. His promise of national unity should be tested in action, not just words.Should the Lee administration take office as expected, it would be the most powerful government since Korea’s democratization in 1987, with control of both the executive and legislative branches. That power brings both hope for rapid reform and fear of unchecked authority. The new administration must use its political capital to bring the country together — not to govern unilaterally. Serving the half of voters who supported other candidates is not just a duty — it is a path to expanding legitimacy.The first test of unity will be personnel appointments. Key selections to the presidential office, prime minister’s post and Cabinet must reflect inclusion, not partisanship. Figures who incited conflict or led negative campaigning should be excluded. Failed attempts to unify, in the past, have often begun with misguided appointments.A deeper remedy for Korea’s political dysfunction lies in constitutional reform. The recent martial law declaration and successive presidential impeachments are signs that the 1987 system has reached its limit. Ending the imperial presidency and moving toward more balanced governance is essential. All major candidates supported constitutional reform during the campaign. That momentum must not be lost.Lee Jae-myung has the chance to become the unifying president his predecessors could not be. Only through genuine national reconciliation can Korea confront its current diplomatic, security and economic challenges.