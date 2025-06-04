 Lee Jae-myung, Kim Moon-soo to be reimbursed for campaigns, Lee Jun-seok to get nothing
Lee Jae-myung, Kim Moon-soo to be reimbursed for campaigns, Lee Jun-seok to get nothing

Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 11:34
From left, President Lee Jae-myung, former People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, former Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok and former Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-kook campaign on June 2. [NEWS1]

From left, President Lee Jae-myung, former People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, former Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok and former Democratic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-kook campaign on June 2. [NEWS1]



With Korea’s 21st presidential election now concluded, candidates have begun settling their campaign expenses.  
 
Candidates and political parties must file for reimbursement of their campaign costs by June 23, according to the National Election Commission (NEC) on Wednesday.
 

Party-affiliated candidates must complete their financial reports by July 14, while independent candidates have until July 3.
 
The NEC will reimburse campaign spending within the legal cap of 58.85 billion won ($43 million), provided the spending complies with the rules.
 
Candidates who win at least 15 percent of the total valid votes are eligible for full reimbursement of their campaign expenses. Those receiving between 10 and 15 percent can claim half.
 
Based on these rules, President Lee Jae-myung, who secured 49.42 percent of the vote, and former People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo, who received 41.15 percent, qualify for full reimbursement.
 
In contrast, Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok and Kwon Young-kook of the Democratic Labor Party failed to reach the 10 percent threshold and will not receive any reimbursement.
 
The same applies to independent candidates and those who withdrew during the campaign. While they are not eligible for reimbursement, they must still submit financial reports to the NEC.
 
The commission will examine whether campaign activities and donations complied with relevant regulations before disbursing reimbursements. Final payments are expected by Aug. 12.
 
In the 20th presidential election, the NEC set the spending cap at 51.3 billion won. The Democratic Party was reimbursed 43.1 billion won, and the People Power Party received 39.4 billion won.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
