President Lee Jae-myung's term officially starts at 6:21 a.m.
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 08:22 Updated: 04 Jun. 2025, 09:14
The term of President Lee Jae-myung, the 21st president of Korea, officially began at 6:21 a.m. on Wednesday.
The National Election Commission (NEC) convened a full committee meeting at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday and officially confirmed Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee as the president-elect based on the final count of the 21st presidential election.
As this was a by-election, the new president’s term began immediately after the NEC ratified the election results. The meeting had initially been expected to start around 7 a.m., but the vote counting concluded earlier than anticipated, prompting the session to be moved up by about an hour.
At 6:21 a.m., NEC Chairperson Roh Tae-ak, a Supreme Court justice, struck the gavel and declared, “Lee Jae-myung is the 21st president-elect.”
All presidential powers, including command over the military, were automatically transferred to President Lee from former acting President Lee Ju-ho, who also served as education minister, at the moment the term began.
The NEC planned to issue Lee’s presidential certificate through DP floor leader Park Chan-dae, his proxy, at the government complex in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, around 7 a.m.
President Lee is expected to depart from his residence in Gyeyang District, Incheon, pay respects at Seoul National Cemetery and then arrive at the central rotunda of the National Assembly, western Seoul, where his inauguration ceremony will take place. The oath of office is scheduled for 11 a.m. in the central rotunda of the National Assembly.
President Lee secured victory in the election with 49.42 percent of the vote, or 17,287,513 ballots. People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo garnered 41.15 percent, while Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok received 8.34 percent.
