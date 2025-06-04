 Rubio congratulates Lee, affirms 'ironclad' alliance, stresses need to deepen 3-way cooperation with Japan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > 2025 Presidential Election

print dictionary print

Rubio congratulates Lee, affirms 'ironclad' alliance, stresses need to deepen 3-way cooperation with Japan

Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 09:39
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies at a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on U.S. President Donald Trump's State Department budget request for the Department of State, on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 21. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies at a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on U.S. President Donald Trump's State Department budget request for the Department of State, on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 21. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday congratulated Korea's new President Lee Jae-myung on his election, affirmed the two countries' shared commitment to the alliance and voiced his desire to deepen trilateral cooperation with Japan.
 
Rubio issued a statement after Lee of the liberal Democratic Party was elected the nation's 14th president in a vote that was set up following the April ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law debacle in December.
 

Related Article

"The United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK) share an ironclad commitment to the alliance grounded in our Mutual Defense Treaty, shared values and deep economic ties," he said. ROK is short for Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
 
"We are also modernizing the alliance to meet the demands of today's strategic environment and address new economic challenges," he added.
 
The secretary also underscored the need for three-way cooperation with Japan.
 
"We will also continue to deepen U.S.-Japan-ROK trilateral cooperation to bolster regional security, enhance economic resilience and defend our shared democratic principles.
 
Earlier in the day, Maj. Pete Nguyen, a Pentagon spokesperson, also reaffirmed America's security commitment to the Asian ally.
 
"The U.S. commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and the Alliance remains ironclad," he said in response to a request for comment by Yonhap News Agency.

Yonhap
tags Marco Rubio The United States Lee Jae-myung Democratic Party

More in 2025 Presidential Election

'Korean version of IRA' for battery makers gets a jolt from Lee Jae-myung's win

LIVE: Lee Jae-myung takes office as Korea’s 14th president

Business groups urge President Lee to focus on unity and economy

Rubio congratulates Lee, affirms 'ironclad' alliance, stresses need to deepen 3-way cooperation with Japan

Pentagon reiterates 'ironclad' commitment to Korea, alliance after Lee's election win

Related Stories

Lee Jae-myung requests increased police protection over safety threats

Hearing to suspend DP chief Lee begins

DP chief fails to appear as witness in Daejang-dong developers' trial

Nervous DP member claims 'invisible hand' meddled in Constitutional Court ruling

DP chief Lee Jae-myung calls to end politics driven by hate

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)