Six months since martial law: How three hours of December chaos led to Tuesday's presidential election
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 12:53 Updated: 04 Jun. 2025, 13:28
- CHO JUNG-WOO
Dec. 3, 2024 — President Yoon Suk Yeol declares emergency martial law at 10:27 p.m. shortly after informing the Cabinet of his plan.
Dec. 4, 2024 — All 190 lawmakers present at the National Assembly vote to end martial law at 1:02 a.m. despite police and military efforts to prevent them from gathering. Yoon formally rescinds his decree around three hours later.
Dec. 14, 2024 — The National Assembly impeaches Yoon with the support of 204 lawmakers, including 12 PPP members. The Assembly’s representatives submit the motion to the Constitutional Court. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo becomes acting president.
Jan. 19, 2025 — Yoon's supporters storm the Seoul Western District Court in Mapo District, western Seoul, after the court issues a warrant for his arrest.
April 4, 2025 — The Constitutional Court upholds ruling on the National Assembly’s motion to impeach Yoon.
April 8, 2025 — The National Election Commission (NEC) announces June 3 as the date for the snap presidential election. Kim Moon-soo steps down from his post as labor minister.
April 9, 2025 — Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung steps down from his post. Kim announces his candidacy in the June 3 presidential election.
April 10, 2025 — Lee declares his candidacy in the snap presidential election.
April 27, 2025 — Lee secures the DP’s presidential nomination after winning four regional party primaries and securing 89.77 percent of the votes.
May 2, 2025 — Han, who stepped down from his post the day before, declares his bid for the presidency.
May 3, 2025 — Kim wins party primary, earning 56.53 percent of the votes.
May 7, 2025 — Kim and Han hold the first round of talks about merging their campaigns.
May 8, 2025 — Kim and Han hold second round of talks about merging their campaigns, which ends after just an hour.
May 9, 2025 — Kim and Han hold the third and final round of talks to merge their campaigns, which ends after 30 minutes.
May 10, 2025 — The PPP’s leadership moves to cancel Kim’s candidacy around 1 a.m. and opens candidate registration for Han. The party's membership votes down the motion to replace Kim with Han, and Kim secures the nomination. Lee registers as a presidential candidate with the NEC.
May 11, 2025 — Kim registers as presidential candidate with the NEC on the last day of registration. Seven candidates, including Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party Lee and Kwon Young-gook of the Democratic Labor Party, are officially registered for the 21st presidential election.
May 12, 2025 — Campaigning officially begins.
May 18, 2025 — Five presidential candidates — Lee Jae-myung, Kim, Lee Jun-seok and Kwon — take part in the first televised presidential debate, which centers on the economy and AI.
May 20, 2025 — Overseas voting begins.
May 23, 2025 — The five candidates wage a war of words over social issues in a second nationally televised debate.
May 26, 2025 — Overseas voting ends with 79.5 percent of eligible voters having cast ballots.
May 27, 2025 — The five candidates engage in the final televised debate, which touches on political polarization, foreign affairs and security issues.
May 29, 2025 — Early voting begins in Korea.
May 30, 2025 — Early voting ends with 34.74 percent of eligible voters having cast ballots.
June 3, 2025 — Election Day
June 4, 2025 — Lee Jae-myung wins the 21st presidential election with 49.42 percent of the vote.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
