 Six months since martial law: How three hours of December chaos led to Tuesday's presidential election
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > 2025 Presidential Election

print dictionary print

Six months since martial law: How three hours of December chaos led to Tuesday's presidential election

Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 12:53 Updated: 04 Jun. 2025, 13:28
President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Dec. 3, 2024. [YONHAP]

President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Dec. 3, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Dec. 3, 2024 — President Yoon Suk Yeol declares emergency martial law at 10:27 p.m. shortly after informing the Cabinet of his plan.
 
Lawmakers vote unanimously to overturn President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law decree at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 4, 2024. [NEWS1]

Lawmakers vote unanimously to overturn President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law decree at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 4, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
Dec. 4, 2024 — All 190 lawmakers present at the National Assembly vote to end martial law at 1:02 a.m. despite police and military efforts to prevent them from gathering. Yoon formally rescinds his decree around three hours later.
 
Dec. 14, 2024 — The National Assembly impeaches Yoon with the support of 204 lawmakers, including 12 PPP members. The Assembly’s representatives submit the motion to the Constitutional Court. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo becomes acting president. 
 
Angry supporters of former President Yoon Suk Yeol attempt to storm the Seoul Western District Court in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Jan. 19, after the court issued a warrant for his arrest. [YONHAP]

Angry supporters of former President Yoon Suk Yeol attempt to storm the Seoul Western District Court in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Jan. 19, after the court issued a warrant for his arrest. [YONHAP]

 
Jan. 19, 2025 — Yoon's supporters storm the Seoul Western District Court in Mapo District, western Seoul, after the court issues a warrant for his arrest.
 
Constitutional Court Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae reads the verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol's fate at the court in central Seoul on April 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Constitutional Court Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae reads the verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol's fate at the court in central Seoul on April 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
April 4, 2025 — The Constitutional Court upholds ruling on the National Assembly’s motion to impeach Yoon.
 
April 8, 2025 — The National Election Commission (NEC) announces June 3 as the date for the snap presidential election. Kim Moon-soo steps down from his post as labor minister.
 
April 9, 2025 — Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung steps down from his post. Kim announces his candidacy in the June 3 presidential election.
 
A passerby watches a video of Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung announcing his bid for the June 3 presidential election at Seoul Station in central Seoul on April 10. [YONHAP]

A passerby watches a video of Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung announcing his bid for the June 3 presidential election at Seoul Station in central Seoul on April 10. [YONHAP]

 
April 10, 2025 — Lee declares his candidacy in the snap presidential election.
 
April 27, 2025 — Lee secures the DP’s presidential nomination after winning four regional party primaries and securing 89.77 percent of the votes.
 
Former acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces his resignation from to run in the June 3 presidential election at the government complex in central Seoul on May 1. [OFFICE FOR GOVERNMENT POLICY COORDINATION]

Former acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces his resignation from to run in the June 3 presidential election at the government complex in central Seoul on May 1. [OFFICE FOR GOVERNMENT POLICY COORDINATION]

 
May 2, 2025 — Han, who stepped down from his post the day before, declares his bid for the presidency.
 
May 3, 2025 — Kim wins party primary, earning 56.53 percent of the votes.
 
May 7, 2025 — Kim and Han hold the first round of talks about merging their campaigns.
 
The People Power Party's Kim Moon-soo, right, and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo hold a second round of talks about merge their campaigns near the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on May 8. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The People Power Party's Kim Moon-soo, right, and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo hold a second round of talks about merge their campaigns near the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on May 8. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
May 8, 2025 — Kim and Han hold second round of talks about merging their campaigns, which ends after just an hour.
 
May 9, 2025 — Kim and Han hold the third and final round of talks to merge their campaigns, which ends after 30 minutes.
 
Former Prime Minster Han Duck-soo, left, embraces People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo at the PPP's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on May 11. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former Prime Minster Han Duck-soo, left, embraces People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo at the PPP's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on May 11. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
May 10, 2025 — The PPP’s leadership moves to cancel Kim’s candidacy around 1 a.m. and opens candidate registration for Han. The party's membership votes down the motion to replace Kim with Han, and Kim secures the nomination. Lee registers as a presidential candidate with the NEC.
 
People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo registers his candidacy with the National Election Commission (NEC) at the NEC office in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on May 11. [KIM SEONG-RYONG]

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo registers his candidacy with the National Election Commission (NEC) at the NEC office in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on May 11. [KIM SEONG-RYONG]

 
May 11, 2025 — Kim registers as presidential candidate with the NEC on the last day of registration. Seven candidates, including Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party Lee and Kwon Young-gook of the Democratic Labor Party, are officially registered for the 21st presidential election.
 
Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, delivers a speech from a campaign vehicle equipped with bulletproof glass in front of KT&G's Sangsangmadang building in Mapo District, western Seoul, on May 19. [YONHAP]

Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, delivers a speech from a campaign vehicle equipped with bulletproof glass in front of KT&G's Sangsangmadang building in Mapo District, western Seoul, on May 19. [YONHAP]

 
May 12, 2025 — Campaigning officially begins.
 
May 18, 2025 — Five presidential candidates — Lee Jae-myung, Kim, Lee Jun-seok and Kwon — take part in the first televised presidential debate, which centers on the economy and AI.
 
Voters living in France cast their ballots at a polling station at the Korean Embassy in Paris on May 20 as overseas voting for the June 3 presidential election kicks off its six-day run. [NEWS1]

Voters living in France cast their ballots at a polling station at the Korean Embassy in Paris on May 20 as overseas voting for the June 3 presidential election kicks off its six-day run. [NEWS1]

 
May 20, 2025 — Overseas voting begins.
 
May 23, 2025 — The five candidates wage a war of words over social issues in a second nationally televised debate.
 
May 26, 2025 — Overseas voting ends with 79.5 percent of eligible voters having cast ballots.
 
From left, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party, Kwon Young-gook of the Democratic Labor Party and Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party pose for a photo ahead of the second televised presidential debate on May 23 at the KBS studio in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

From left, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party, Kwon Young-gook of the Democratic Labor Party and Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party pose for a photo ahead of the second televised presidential debate on May 23 at the KBS studio in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
May 27, 2025 — The five candidates engage in the final televised debate, which touches on political polarization, foreign affairs and security issues.
 
Voters cast their ballots at an early voting station at the Sajik-dong Community Service Center in Jongno District, central Seoul, on the second day of early voting for the 21st presidential election on May 30. [NEWS1]

Voters cast their ballots at an early voting station at the Sajik-dong Community Service Center in Jongno District, central Seoul, on the second day of early voting for the 21st presidential election on May 30. [NEWS1]

 
May 29, 2025 — Early voting begins in Korea.
 
A voter casts their ballot at an early voting station in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on May 29. [NEWS1]

A voter casts their ballot at an early voting station in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on May 29. [NEWS1]

 
May 30, 2025 — Early voting ends with 34.74 percent of eligible voters having cast ballots.
 
Posters for presidential candidates are seen plastered on a wall in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul on May 29. [NEWS1]

Posters for presidential candidates are seen plastered on a wall in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul on May 29. [NEWS1]

 
June 3, 2025 — Election Day
 
Lee Jae-myung delivers his inaugural address as president at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on June 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Lee Jae-myung delivers his inaugural address as president at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on June 4. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
June 4, 2025 — Lee Jae-myung wins the 21st presidential election with 49.42 percent of the vote.
 
 

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags korea lee jae-myung president korean president election

More in 2025 Presidential Election

Six months since martial law: How three hours of December chaos led to Tuesday's presidential election

First lady Kim Hye-kyung: President Lee's steely 'political partner' seeks to avoid limelight

President Lee vows to revive livelihoods, restore democracy in inaugural address

Lee Jae-myung, Kim Moon-soo to be reimbursed for campaigns, Lee Jun-seok to get nothing

President Lee leaves home, visits Seoul National Cemetery — in pictures

Related Stories

President Lee vows to revive livelihoods, restore democracy in inaugural address

President Lee leaves home, visits Seoul National Cemetery — in pictures

New Korean president vows to pursue 'pragmatic' foreign policy based on alliance with U.S.

Gyeonggi governor throws hat into presidential ring

President Lee Jae-myung's term officially starts at 6:21 a.m.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)