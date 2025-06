Six months since martial law: How three hours of December chaos led to Tuesday's presidential election

President Yoon Suk Yeol declares emergency martial law at 10:27 p.m. shortly after informing the Cabinet of his plan.All 190 lawmakers present at the National Assembly vote to end martial law at 1:02 a.m. despite police and military efforts to prevent them from gathering. Yoon formally rescinds his decree around three hours later.The National Assembly impeaches Yoon with the support of 204 lawmakers, including 12 PPP members. The Assembly’s representatives submit the motion to the Constitutional Court. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo becomes acting president.Yoon's supporters storm the Seoul Western District Court in Mapo District, western Seoul, after the court issues a warrant for his arrest.The Constitutional Court upholds ruling on the National Assembly’s motion to impeach Yoon.The National Election Commission (NEC) announces June 3 as the date for the snap presidential election. Kim Moon-soo steps down from his post as labor minister.Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung steps down from his post. Kim announces his candidacy in the June 3 presidential election.Lee declares his candidacy in the snap presidential election.Lee secures the DP’s presidential nomination after winning four regional party primaries and securing 89.77 percent of the votes.Han, who stepped down from his post the day before, declares his bid for the presidency.Kim wins party primary, earning 56.53 percent of the votes.Kim and Han hold the first round of talks about merging their campaigns.Kim and Han hold second round of talks about merging their campaigns, which ends after just an hour.Kim and Han hold the third and final round of talks to merge their campaigns, which ends after 30 minutes.The PPP’s leadership moves to cancel Kim’s candidacy around 1 a.m. and opens candidate registration for Han. The party's membership votes down the motion to replace Kim with Han, and Kim secures the nomination. Lee registers as a presidential candidate with the NEC.Kim registers as presidential candidate with the NEC on the last day of registration. Seven candidates, including Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party Lee and Kwon Young-gook of the Democratic Labor Party, are officially registered for the 21st presidential election.Campaigning officially begins.Five presidential candidates — Lee Jae-myung, Kim, Lee Jun-seok and Kwon — take part in the first televised presidential debate, which centers on the economy and AI.Overseas voting begins.The five candidates wage a war of words over social issues in a second nationally televised debate.Overseas voting ends with 79.5 percent of eligible voters having cast ballots.The five candidates engage in the final televised debate, which touches on political polarization, foreign affairs and security issues.Early voting begins in Korea.Early voting ends with 34.74 percent of eligible voters having cast ballots.Election DayLee Jae-myung wins the 21st presidential election with 49.42 percent of the vote.BY CHO JUNG-WOO [ [email protected]