Threading the path to unity

Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 05:00
 
 
As of 10 p.m. on June 3, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung was projected to win Korea’s 21st presidential election. But the new president has little time to celebrate. Korea is facing simultaneous crises in diplomacy, security and the economy. Above all, the country remains deeply divided along ideological lines. The new president now bears the responsibility of healing the wounds left by such polarization. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
