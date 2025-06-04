 KAI signs $700 million deal to supply 12 FA-50 jets to Philippines
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 13:30

Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 13:30
FA-50 [KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES]

The Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has signed a $700 million deal to provide 12 fighter jets to the Philippines air force, the company said Wednesday.
 
KAI signed the deal on Wednesday with the Department of National Defense of the Philippines to export 12 additional FA-50PH jets to the Philippines through 2030.

The additional 12 FA-50PH jets significantly enhance detection and strike capabilities by incorporating aerial refueling for extended range, an active electronically scanned array radar and both air-to-ground and air-to-air armaments.

Wednesday's deal comes eight years after the KAI completed supplying 12 FA-50PH jets to the Southeast Asian country in 2017. 
 

The model has been established as the Philippines’ primary combat air assets. The country’s air force utilized the jets effectively during the Battle of Marawi in 2017, which involved combats between the Philippine government forces and Islamist militant groups linked to the Islamic State.  

 
Malaysia also purchased 18 FA-50 jets in 2023, which reflects continuous demand for the model in Southeast Asia and signals potential purchases from other countries in Europe, Middle East and South America.  
 
“The FA-50 is a proven model in the Asian market, and it is very encouraging that the Philippines’ stable operation over the past decade has led to this additional export,” said Kang Goo-young, CEO of KAI. 

“We will continue to expand KAI’s presence in the global defense industry through customized upgrades and follow-up support for our customers.”  
 
The KAI also plans to continue expanding its export channels by diversifying its export platforms, including the domestically developed Surion utility helicopter, the Light Armed Helicopter (LAH) and the next-generation Korean fighter jet, the KF-21.  
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
