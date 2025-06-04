Pentagon reiterates 'ironclad' commitment to Korea, alliance after Lee's election win
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 09:39
A Pentagon spokesperson on Tuesday reaffirmed the United States' "ironclad" commitment to the defense of Korea and the bilateral alliance, after liberal Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung was elected president.
"The U.S. commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and the Alliance remains ironclad," Maj. Pete Nguyen, the spokesperson, said in response to a request for comment by Yonhap News Agency.
In this week's election, Lee defeated his main rival Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party in a vote held following the April ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law declaration in December.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)