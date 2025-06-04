 Pentagon reiterates 'ironclad' commitment to Korea, alliance after Lee's election win
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Pentagon reiterates 'ironclad' commitment to Korea, alliance after Lee's election win

Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 09:39
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to the press during a meeting with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz to the Pentagon in Washington on May 27. [AFP/YONHAP]

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to the press during a meeting with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz to the Pentagon in Washington on May 27. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
A Pentagon spokesperson on Tuesday reaffirmed the United States' "ironclad" commitment to the defense of Korea and the bilateral alliance, after liberal Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung was elected president.
 
"The U.S. commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and the Alliance remains ironclad," Maj. Pete Nguyen, the spokesperson, said in response to a request for comment by Yonhap News Agency.
 

Related Article

In this week's election, Lee defeated his main rival Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party in a vote held following the April ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law declaration in December.

Yonhap
tags Pete Hegseth Lee Jae-myung Korea USFK

More in Defense

Lee calls for 'watertight' military readiness in phone talks with JCS chairman

Rubio congratulates Lee, affirms 'ironclad' alliance, stresses need to deepen 3-way cooperation with Japan

Pentagon reiterates 'ironclad' commitment to Korea, alliance after Lee's election win

The new Korean president's first tasks: Chat with the military, and Trump

Lighthouse-shaped and solar-powered: Photos reveal China’s 13 buoys in Yellow Sea

Related Stories

Pentagon chief to visit Singapore this week for annual defense talks

Pentagon says no confirmed travel plans after reports of Hegseth considering Korea visit

Hegseth orders crafting of 2025 defense strategy to prioritize allies' burden sharing, China deterrence

Senior U.S. defense officials' comments at Shangri-La Dialogue leave Korea guessing

U.S. defense secretary had an unsecured internet line in his office for Signal, AP sources say
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)