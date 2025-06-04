Pentagon reiterates 'ironclad' commitment to Korea, alliance after Lee's election win

A Pentagon spokesperson on Tuesday reaffirmed the United States' "ironclad" commitment to the defense of Korea and the bilateral alliance, after liberal Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung was elected president."The U.S. commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and the Alliance remains ironclad," Maj. Pete Nguyen, the spokesperson, said in response to a request for comment by Yonhap News Agency.In this week's election, Lee defeated his main rival Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party in a vote held following the April ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law declaration in December.Yonhap