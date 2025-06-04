Italian Embassy in Seoul commemorates transition to democracy
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 17:34
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Italian Ambassador to Korea Emilia Gatto hosts a reception at her residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Monday to mark the Italian Republic Day, commemorating the nation’s transition from a monarchy to democracy.
In remarks delivered entirely in Korean, Gatto highlighted parliamentary diplomacy and city diplomacy as key pillars of the embassy’s efforts to deepen bilateral ties, emphasizing that territorial cooperation and people-to-people exchanges are essential to strengthening relations between Italy and Korea.
The event drew around 1,000 guests from the political, business, academic and cultural communities, according to the embassy.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)