White House message to Lee expresses congratulations, concern over China
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 16:26
The White House on Wednesday extended its congratulations to President Lee Jae-myung on his election victory, but made an unusual move by linking its message to concerns about Chinese interference and influence.
In a statement released shortly after President Lee officially took office, the White House reaffirmed its commitment to the U.S.-Korea alliance, calling it "ironclad."
"While South Korea had a free and fair election, the United States remains concerned and opposed to Chinese interference and influence in democracies around the world," the White House said.
The reference to China in a congratulatory note to a new Korean president is rare. When former President Moon Jae-in was elected in May 2017 during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term, the White House simply congratulated him and praised the peaceful and democratic transfer of power in Korea. There was no mention of other countries, including China.
While references to China have appeared in other contexts, such as the U.S. State Department's statement to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after the country's federal election in April, those were more focused on policy cooperation.
At that time, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the United States looked forward to working with the Carney government "on key issues such as trade fairness, combating illegal immigration, halting the flow of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs, and countering the Chinese Communist Party influence in our hemisphere.”
However, the message stopped short of using terms like "concern" or "opposed."
The inclusion of such language in President Lee’s congratulatory message may reflect the increasingly hardline stance the Trump administration has taken on China during its second term.
While the direction of the Lee administration's foreign and security policies remains unclear, Washington’s statement appears to prioritize its strategic interests, signaling its expectation for Seoul to align with its push to counter Beijing’s growing influence.
The U.S. message could be interpreted as a pre-emptive move to shape the diplomatic posture of the new Korean administration or as a call for solidarity on broader geopolitical challenges.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE YU-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
