 White House message to Lee expresses congratulations, concern over China
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

White House message to Lee expresses congratulations, concern over China

Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 16:26
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he departs for Pennsylvania on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on May 30. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he departs for Pennsylvania on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on May 30. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The White House on Wednesday extended its congratulations to President Lee Jae-myung on his election victory, but made an unusual move by linking its message to concerns about Chinese interference and influence.
 
In a statement released shortly after President Lee officially took office, the White House reaffirmed its commitment to the U.S.-Korea alliance, calling it "ironclad."
 

Related Article

"While South Korea had a free and fair election, the United States remains concerned and opposed to Chinese interference and influence in democracies around the world," the White House said.
 
The reference to China in a congratulatory note to a new Korean president is rare. When former President Moon Jae-in was elected in May 2017 during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term, the White House simply congratulated him and praised the peaceful and democratic transfer of power in Korea. There was no mention of other countries, including China.
 
While references to China have appeared in other contexts, such as the U.S. State Department's statement to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after the country's federal election in April, those were more focused on policy cooperation.
 
At that time, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the United States looked forward to working with the Carney government "on key issues such as trade fairness, combating illegal immigration, halting the flow of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs, and countering the Chinese Communist Party influence in our hemisphere.”
 
However, the message stopped short of using terms like "concern" or "opposed."
 
President Lee Jae-myung enters the briefing room at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 4 to announce his first appointments, including the nominee for prime minister and presidential chief of staff. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae-myung enters the briefing room at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 4 to announce his first appointments, including the nominee for prime minister and presidential chief of staff. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
The inclusion of such language in President Lee’s congratulatory message may reflect the increasingly hardline stance the Trump administration has taken on China during its second term.
 
While the direction of the Lee administration's foreign and security policies remains unclear, Washington’s statement appears to prioritize its strategic interests, signaling its expectation for Seoul to align with its push to counter Beijing’s growing influence.
 
The U.S. message could be interpreted as a pre-emptive move to shape the diplomatic posture of the new Korean administration or as a call for solidarity on broader geopolitical challenges.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE YU-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Lee Jae-myung U.S. China

More in Diplomacy

Italian Embassy in Seoul commemorates transition to democracy

Xi congratulates Lee on election win as Beijing cautiously hopes for thawing ties

White House message to Lee expresses congratulations, concern over China

World leaders congratulate Lee Jae-myung on election win, voice hopes of collaboration

New Korean president vows to pursue 'pragmatic' foreign policy based on alliance with U.S.

Related Stories

Leave diplomacy in the domain of diplomacy (KOR)

Leave diplomacy in the domain of diplomacy

Lee Jae-myung bets on delay, but will Trump budge on tariff talks?

Xi congratulates Lee on election win as Beijing cautiously hopes for thawing ties

[Column] Divorce from China and turn to other markets
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)