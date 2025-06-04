World leaders congratulate Lee Jae-myung on election win, voice hopes of collaboration
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 14:01 Updated: 04 Jun. 2025, 15:47
- SEO JI-EUN
Leaders worldwide congratulated Lee Jae-myung on his presidential election victory, emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation and regional stability.
The White House on Tuesday highlighted the strength of the Korea-U.S. alliance following Lee's election.
“The U.S.-ROK Alliance remains ironclad," a White House official said in a statement.
"While Korea had a free and fair election," the official continued, "the United States remains concerned and opposed to Chinese interference and influence in democracies around the world."
The explicit reference to Chinese interference in the context of Korea's election was notably unusual, drawing analyses that Washington may be indirectly signaling to Seoul's new administration a need to maintain distance from Beijing. The United States increasingly views China as its primary strategic competitor and major geopolitical challenge.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue on May 31, warned that allies attempting to pursue economic cooperation with China while maintaining security cooperation with the United States "complicates defense decision space."
Lee is scheduled to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump later in the day, with their first potential in-person meeting at upcoming international summits — either the Group of 7 Summit in Canada from June 15 to 17 or the NATO summit in the Netherlands from June 24 to 25.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also congratulated Lee, affirming the strong ties between the two nations.
“We congratulate President Lee Jae-myung on his election as the next president of the Republic of Korea," Rubio said in a statement.
"The United States and the Republic of Korea share an ironclad commitment to the alliance grounded in our Mutual Defense Treaty, shared values and deep economic ties," he added.
He further emphasized the modernization of the alliance to meet current strategic demands and the importance of trilateral cooperation with Japan.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed his respect for the democratic choice of the Korean people and expressed hope of holding exchanges "more actively" as this year marks the 60th anniversary of normalized diplomatic relations between the two nations while speaking to the press on Wednesday.
Ishiba emphasized the importance of Korea-Japan summit meetings "as soon as possible" and further underscored the significance of regular "shuttle diplomacy" with the two leaders visiting each other's countries for dialogue regardless of changes in the Korean administration.
European Council President António Costa also extended his congratulations to Lee via social media.
"Looking forward to deepening our strategic partnership as key allies in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," he wrote. "We share a commitment to democracy, human rights and rule of law, and we highly value South Korea's global role.”
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Lee via social media.
"Look forward to working together to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership," Modi wrote on social media on Wednesday, using the acronym for Korea's official name.
Updated, June 4, 2025: Added Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's congratulatory message.
