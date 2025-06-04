 Lee calls for 'watertight' military readiness in phone talks with JCS chairman
Lee calls for 'watertight' military readiness in phone talks with JCS chairman

Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 09:46
Pictured is President-elect Lee Jae-myung on April 27, after being nominated as the party’s presidential candidate. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday called for "watertight" military readiness in his first phone talks with South Korea's military chief, shortly after assuming his role as commander in chief.
 
During the phone talks, Lee received a security briefing from Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo on North Korea's military activities and the readiness posture of South Korea's armed forces. The briefing took place approximately two hours after Lee formally began his five-year term.
 

"The president urged the military to maintain a watertight readiness posture by closely monitoring developments in North Korea, grounded in the South Korea-U.S. combined defense posture," the presidential office said in a statement.
 
During the conversation, Lee praised the military for its restraint in "passively responding to an unlawful order" issued by former President Yoon Suk Yeol during his brief imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, as the troops' attitude helped prevent major unrest during the emergency, the office added.
 
Lee also called on the military to remain focused on its duty to safeguard national security and to earn the trust and support of the public.

Yonhap
Lee Jae-myung Defense North Korea Korea

