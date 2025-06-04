North appears to have righted partially submerged destroyer
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 14:48
North Korea has reportedly succeeded in righting a newly built 5,000-ton-class destroyer that toppled over during its launch at the Chongjin Shipyard on May 21.
Analysts believe this was made possible by the mobilization of all available resources following state leader Kim Jong-un’s outrage over what he labeled a “criminal act.”
The U.S.-based North Korea-focused outlet 38 North made the assessment on Tuesday based on satellite imagery taken the previous day of the Chongjin Shipyard in North Hamgyong Province. Since the incident, the vessel had remained on its side with its bow on land and stern in the sea.
The destroyer appears to have been raised manually. Satellite images taken on Thursday showed workers on the dock pulling ropes connected to the ship’s hull, according to 38 North.
Multiple sources familiar with the matter stated that efforts to upright the vessel accelerated starting Monday, likely involving the use of barges and cranes.
The report also noted the presence of balloons attached to the hull. At least 30 barrier balloons were installed on one side of the destroyer, according to the outlet. Initially believed to be intended to prevent further flooding, the balloons now appear to have been used to help lift the vessel.
38 North further reported potential damage to the destroyer’s sonar bow based on Thursday’s imagery. Repairing the damage would normally require dry-docking, but the Chongjin Shipyard lacks such facilities. As a result, North Korea is presumed to be focusing on repairing the bow section, which remains on land.
Satellite images from Monday show that even after the vessel was righted, the bow was still resting on the launch cradle onshore.
Previously, the North Korean media outlet Rodong Sinmun reported on May 21 that a “serious accident” occurred during the launch ceremony of the newly constructed 5,000-ton-class destroyer, which was attended by Kim. Following Kim’s orders, state security agencies launched an investigation, leading to the arrests of shipyard officials and Ri Hyong-son, a department vice director of the Munitions Industry Department of the Workers’ Party.
On May 23, North Korean authorities released a preliminary report by prosecutors and experts, stating that pumping seawater from the flooded compartments and detaching the bow would take 2 to 3 days, while side restoration work would require about 10 days.
With Kim calling the incident a “criminal act” and demanding full restoration before the next plenary session of the Workers’ Party, experts say the regime likely poured all available capabilities into the salvage operation.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
