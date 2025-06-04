Lee calls for 'watertight' military readiness in phone talks with JCS chairman

'Oppa' Pyongyang style: Smartphones in North swap out slang from South in messages

Russia's Shoigu arrives in North Korea, scheduled to meet Kim Jong-un

North appears to have righted partially submerged destroyer

North's Kim Jong-un sets goals to strengthen self-defense for next year in party meeting

North Korea holds children's union congress for first time in five years

South Korea worries Putin visit could tighten military bonds between North and Russia

Russia's top security official arrives in Pyongyang to meet Kim Jong-un

North Korea's Ukraine war admission may have potential Trump talks in mind, experts say