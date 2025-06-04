 Russia's Shoigu arrives in North Korea, scheduled to meet Kim Jong-un
Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 14:39 Updated: 04 Jun. 2025, 15:09
A photo released by Korean Central News Agency shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, shaking hands with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, during a meeting at the office building of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang, North Korea, on July 26, 2023. [EPA/YONHAP]

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu is scheduled to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a visit to Pyongyang, Russian state news agency TASS reported Wednesday.
 
According to the report, Shoigu is visiting North Korea under orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin. He plans to discuss bilateral issues, including the possible deployment of North Korean troops, during his meeting with Kim.
 

“The talks will cover the implementation of certain provisions of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, as well as efforts to honor the memory of North Korean soldiers who contributed to the liberation of the Kursk region,” the Russian Security Council told TASS.
 
Shoigu last visited Pyongyang on March 21, when he held a two-hour meeting with Kim and delivered a personal message from Putin.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HONG JOO-HEE [[email protected]]
