 Overlapping presidential security details clash at inauguration
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 04 Jun. 2025, 21:36
President Lee Jae-myung and first lady Kim Hye-kyung enter the central hall of the National Assembly in western Seoul on June 4. [NEWS1]

A scuffle broke out between police and Presidential Security Service (PSS) personnel Wednesday, as Korea's new President Lee Jae-myung continues to receive protection from both agencies — an unusual arrangement for a sitting president.
 
The incident occurred at the central hall of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, where President Lee’s inauguration ceremony was being held. A PSS officer tried to enter the venue but was physically blocked by a police officer assigned to security duty.
 

The altercation happened as Lee and his wife were greeting lawmakers gathered at the event. The two security personnel clashed again shortly afterward, exchanging sharp words while glaring at each other.
 
Such a confrontation between presidential security teams is highly irregular and stems from the fact that a dedicated police detail assigned during Lee’s presidential campaign has continued its protection duties beyond the election.
 
President Lee Jae-myung on June 4, guarded by security [NEWS1]

President Lee Jae-myung transported to the National Assembly on June 4 [NEWS1]

Presidential candidates in Korea are typically protected by police during their campaigns. Once elected, police protection ends and the PSS assumes full responsibility. However, the National Police Agency said Wednesday that “the dedicated campaign police security unit is continuing its protection activities for President Lee.”
 
Sources say Lee’s decision to retain joint protection is influenced by lingering distrust toward some high-ranking figures in the PSS. Some of the agency’s personnel reportedly played roles in resisting the enforcement of an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol — a matter that may require further vetting, according to people familiar with the president’s thinking.
 
Despite the tensions, Lee traveled in a bulletproof vehicle provided by the PSS and was escorted by PSS personnel throughout the day. Until Lee’s concerns are resolved, it appears both the police and the PSS will continue providing close protection.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Lee Jae-myung president security

Overlapping presidential security details clash at inauguration

